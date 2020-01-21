STIRR to Launch Live Election Streaming Channel

STIRR, the free, ad-supported streaming service owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group said it will launch a new channel -- 2020 LIVE -- dedicated to live 2020 election events to mark its one-year anniversary.

Sinclair launched STIRR in January 2019 with about 24 channels. Today the broadcaster said the service has about 1.6 million app downloads and offers more than 100 channels, including live local news and sports.

2020 LIVE will launch the week of Jan. 20 and will offer a continuous stream of live election coverage, with live access to daily campaign event feeds from across the country, including town hall meetings and stump speeches. This coverage will be presented without any commentary.

STIRR also plans to offer post-broadcast on demand viewing of some of its syndicated shows, like Judge Judy, Dr. Phil, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, and many more. That service is expected to be launched late in Q1 and episodes will be available to viewers depending on the city in which they are located.

“STIRR’s offering of live, local news content reflects that its purpose isn’t to solely entertain, but to serve members of local communities and provide information that impacts their lives,” Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley said in a press release. “We’re incredibly proud of the growth and success the platform has seen throughout the year, and look forward to providing users with more value. With the addition of local broadcast TV syndication programming coming to the platform, we’re excited for what the next year has in store for STIRR.”

The STIRR app is available on Roku TV, Fire TV, Apple TV as well as iOS and Android devices.