Disney Plus ‘Hamilton’ Viewership Exceeds Those Who’ve Seen It Live, Research Company Says

Around 2.7 million households streamed the recorded version of Broadway hit Hamilton from when it debuted on Disney Plus July 3 through July 13, smart TV analytics company Samba TV said.

Samba TV makes the case that the Disney Plus viewership of Hamilton in those first 10 days exceeded not only the number of folks who saw the show on Broadway, but also those who saw a production of the stage hit anywhere.

According to Broadway World, more than 2.6 million people have seen Hamilton on Broadway, across more than 2,000 performances, since it debuted five years ago. With the production expanding to other U.S. cities, Samba TV estimates that a total of 7.8 million people have seen a live production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical smash.

With the average U.S. household averaging around 2.54 members, Samba posits that the number of streaming viewers could have matched or exceeded the live performance audience during the first 10 days of streaming.

For its part, the Walt Disney Company hasn’t released viewership data for Hamilton, for which Disney paid a reported $75 million to acquire streaming rights.

Samba TV said 1.8 million households tuned in during the three-day Fourth of July weekend period, during which it debuted on Disney Plus.

Sensor Tower said the Disney Plus app was downloaded 266,000 times over that period.