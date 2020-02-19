Survey Finds Concern Over Election Impact of 'Made-Up' News

The upcoming election has a lot of people worried about the impact fake and slanted news could have on the outcome.

Related: Pew Launches Election News Pathways Project

According to new data from Pew Research's Election News Pathways Project, 82% of Americans are either very concerned (48%) or "somewhat concerned" (34%) about the impact of "made-up" news.

Those most likely to be very concerned tend to be older and with a greater knowledge of politics. Not surprisingly respondents expected made-up news to be aimed more at their party than the opposition.

The results were based on 12,043 U.S. adults polled from Oct. 29 to Nov. 11, 2019.

The Pathways Project is Pew's effort to explore how American's news habits and attitudes affect their perception of the 2020 election.