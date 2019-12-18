Survey: Plurality Support Trump Impeachment

On the eve of the House debate and vote on articles of impeachment, half of the voters polled for a new Morning Consult/Politico poll favor impeaching and removing President Donald Trump.

The poll found that 41% of voters strongly support impeachment, while 9% somewhat support it. On the other side, 37% strongly oppose the move while 6% somewhat support (7% were on the fence).

Related: Trump Says Impeachment is Attempted Coup

Among Republicans, 7% strongly supported impeachment and another 4% somewhat supported it, while 7% of Democrats opposed impeachment and another 1% were somewhat opposed.

Independents tended toward impeachment, with 35% supporting and 12% somewhat, while 30% strongly opposed and 9% somewhat.

There was no distinction between impeachment and removal, with 50% supporting both and the Democrats and Republicans equally split, 865 of Republicans in opposition and 86% of Democrats in support.

Related: Pelosi Denies C-SPAN Request For Its Cameras in Impeachment

As to the impact of the impeachment, 55% of Democrats said it would hurt Trump's chances for reelection, 64% said it would help.

The poll was conducted Dec. 14-15 among 1,991 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.