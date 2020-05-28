Survey: 'Speed' Tops Consumers' Anticipated 5G Benefits

According to a new Verizon Media study of expected 5G benefits, faster data speeds is what consumers are most excited about, followed by high-definition video and better quality video streaming in a virtual tie at 56% and 55%, respectively.

The study was of 1,000 U.S. consumers and 300 advertisers/marketers.

And speaking of virtual, the study found that three out of four (74%) said that 5G will have a "significant" impact on augmented reality, up dramatically from 28% who said that in 2018.

Three of five advertisers/marketers polled said they are already using or planning to use 5G. For those planning to use it, 65% said they were excited about it being a better consumer experience. Sounds like they may have already talked to those already using 5G, 90% of whom said they are excited by the technology.

Verizon Media is the Verizon division that comprises Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost.