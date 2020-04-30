Synamedia Touts Improved Latency with Google Cloud Partnership

Video software vendor says combination can perform content ingest to OTT device delivery in 5 to 7 seconds, on par with broadcast television

Video software-as-a-service provider Synamedia has announced a new partnership with Google Cloud that it says will improve video streaming latency for clients to levels seen in broadcast television.

London-based Synamedia will leverage Google Kubernetes Engine, an enterprise-grade platform for containerized applications, to enable customers to scale as they grow with an end-to-end automation pipeline that can ramp up media processing workflows in minutes and recover from disasters more quickly. This video network “as-a-service” offering unifies previously siloed workflows on one platform, making operations more seamless and deployment faster.

Synamedia said its solution for live linear video delivery, combined with Google Cloud’s best-low latency network, can achieve times for content ingest to OTT device delivery in the range of five to seven seconds, roughly equivalent to what broadcast delivers.

“As the live TV landscape shifts toward OTT delivery, the industry needs technology that matches what viewers have become accustomed to with premium digital TV services,” said Julien Signes, senior VP and GM of video network for Synamedia, in a statement. “Thanks to our partnership with Google Cloud, we are enabling the Infinite Entertainment viewers expect, without delay and with the highest quality.”

Added Anil Jain, managing director of media and entertainment industry solutions at Google Cloud: “By delivering Synamedia’s portfolio of OTT solutions, running as a service on Google Cloud, we can deliver high-uptime, low-latency, and scalable video services to businesses around the world.”