T Howard Foundation to Hold Virtual Awards Event in September

The T Howard Foundation will hold a Virtual 2020 Diversity Awards event on Sept. 30, six months after cancelling its annual awards dinner due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Given the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 in New York City and across the country, we believe that a Virtual Diversity Awards Event will be the best and safest way for the Foundation to celebrate our mission of diversity and inclusion,” said T Howard Foundation president Jo Pamphile.

The Diversity Awards Event will recognize the intern class of 2019 as well as pay tribute to the organization’s 2020 honorees. The Diversity Advocate Award will go to Jason Collins, NBA Cares Community Ambassador; The Executive Leadership Award to Ayo Davis, EVP talent and casting, ABC Entertainment and Disney+; the Executive Champion Award to Jonathan Hargis, EVP and chief marketing officer, Charter Communications; and the Executive Leadership Award to Dede Lea, EVP, global public policy and government relations, ViacomCBS.

The T Howard Foundation is the latest diversity-themed organization to hold a virtual event. Both WICT and NAMIC will hold virtual conferences during the week of Oct. 4.

