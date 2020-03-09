T Howard Foundation Postpones Annual Fundraising Dinner Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Coronavirus virus concerns has forced the cancellation of another industry event as the T Howard Foundation Monday postponed its March 25 annual fundraising dinner.

The event, which recognizes and celebrates industry leaders and companies committed to increasing diversity and inclusion in the media and entertainment industry, will be rescheduled at a later date, according to T Howard Foundation president and CEO Jo Pamphile.

The dinner will honor ABC Entertainment and ABC Studios, Charter Communications and ViacomCBS. The event's postponement marks the second in the last three years for T Howard: an early Spring snowstorm forced the dinner's postponement in 2018.

The T Howard Foundation dinner joins a growing list of entertainment-based events recently cancelled due to coronavirus concerns including SXSW, Fox News' upfront, Comcast’s FreeWheel event, MIPTV and Mobile World Congress.

