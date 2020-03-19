T-Mobile Doubles Capacity

T-Mobile said it has deployed the spectrum the FCC allowed it to borrow from Comcast, Dish and others.

The company said Thursday that it has now effectively doubled its 600 MHz LTE capacity across the country for T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile to insure it can keep its customers connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

The FCC has granted special temporary authorities to T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular and Verizon so they can tap extra spectrum volunteered on a temporary basis by other spectrum holders.

The company thanked the FCC and those spectrum lenders, which comprised Comcast, DISH, Bluewater, Channel 51, NewLevel, LLC (Grain Management), LB Holdings and Omega Wireless, LLC.