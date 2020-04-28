T-Mobile Extends Connectivity Pledge

Joins others in declining to cut off service, keeping hot spots open, until at least June 30

T-Mobile said late Monday (April 27) that it was also extending its connectivity pledge to the FCC until June 30.

With the pandemic still in full swing and some states remaining in social distancing, semi-closedown mode until June, T-Mobile is joining Verizon, Comcast and AT&T in announcing it will extend its pledge, due to expire May 13, until the end of June.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai back in March asked ISPs to take the Keep Americans Connected pledge, which was initially for 60 days.

A spokesperson declined to say whether the chairman had asked the ISPs to extend the pledge, but the fact they were all picking the same date, and Verizon's suggestion in its announcement that it was the FCC's new pledge, signaled that was likely the case.

Look for other ISPs to extend their pledges--more than 700 signed the first one.

The pledge is to:

(1) "not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic;

(2) "waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and

(3) "open its WiFi hotspots to any American who needs them."