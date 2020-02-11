T-Mobile-Sprint Decision Draws Crowd

A district court judge's decision upholding the Justice Department and FCC approval of the Sprint-T-Mobile merger drew immediate reaction from Washington.

Both the FCC and Justice had argued the deal would help speed the 5G rollout, with conditions that would ultimately create a new, facilities-based, competitor, helping justify the reduction of the Big Four--AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint--wireless carriers to the Big Three.

Delrahim Derides State Efforts to Derail T-Mobile-Sprint Merger

“I’m pleased with the district court’s decision," said FCC chair Ajit Pai. "The T-Mobile-Sprint merger will help close the digital divide and secure United States leadership in 5G. After the merger, T-Mobile has committed to bringing 5G to 97% of our nation’s population within three years and 99% of Americans within six years. Its 5G network will also reach deep into rural areas, with 85% of rural Americans covered within three years and 90% covered within six years. This transaction represents a unique opportunity to speed up the deployment of 5G throughout the United States, put critical mid-band spectrum to more productive use, and bring much faster mobile broadband to rural Americans."

More than a dozen states had sued to block the deal, saying it would raise prices and reduce competition.

“I am pleased and agree with Judge Marrero’s decision to deny the injunction, and particularly his conclusion that the department’s divestiture and remedy package resolves the competitive concerns in this case,” said Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim , head of the DOJ's Antitrust Division. “This opinion is an important next step toward strengthening competition for high-quality 5G networks that will benefit American consumers nationwide.”

“This is good news for U.S. consumers who benefit from economies of scale and free markets picking winners and losers, not bureaucrats or politicians," said Jessica Melugin, associate director of the Competitive Enterprise Institute's Center for Technology and Innovation. "This merger isn’t about taking the number of wireless providers from four to three, it’s about letting the third and fourth biggest players combine in order to be a third provider of 5G, alongside Verizon and AT&T.”

"While the expert career staff at the Federal Communications Commission and Department of Justice have already determined this transaction is in the public interest and will promote competition, I look forward to seeing the New T-Mobile continue to deliver on its commitments to serve rural America and inject further competition into the fast-changing wireless marketplace," said House Energy & Commerce Committee ranking member Greg Walden (R-Ore.).

“I’m pleased that Judge Marrero has denied the attempt of a minority of states to second-guess the considered decisions of the Department of Justice and the FCC to allow the T-Mobile/Sprint merger to be consummated," said Free State Foundation President Randolph May. "In comments before the FCC and before the the District Court, I explained that, all things considered, the merger was likely to increase competition and overall consumer welfare not only in today’s wireless marketplace but in the broader telecommunications marketplace as well."

But not everyone was cheering, including the public interest groups an unions that had fought the deal.

“The merger between T-Mobile and Sprint will dramatically alter America’s wireless landscape," said FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks, who voted against the merger. "The state Attorneys General presented a strong case. The court saw it differently. In particular, given how central DISH’s future role as a wireless competitor was to the court’s decision, I remain disappointed that those facts were not fully vetted in the merger that I voted on. Nevertheless, the merging parties have made significant promises – to lower prices, to deploy 5G throughout the country, and to increase the diversity of their suppliers, employees and executives. Moreover, DISH has promised to build a 5G network from scratch in a few short years. I look forward to seeing how these companies will fulfill their promises to the American people.”

"We are profoundly disappointed that the judge approved a merger that will harm communities of color and low-income communities across California," said Greenlining Institute Technology equity director Paul Goodman. "T-Mobile's tepid promises to offer low-cost services were contradicted by T-Mobile's own experts, and T-Mobile's commitments are too vague and full of loopholes to ensure that the merger is in the public interest. The Greenlining Institute will continue to fight the merger at the California Public Utilities Commission to ensure that communities of color have access to affordable, high quality service."

“How many times will judges and antitrust enforcers be fooled by the empty promises these companies make to get these deals approved?" said Free Press VP of policy and general counsel Matt Wood. "Using an unhealthy mix of hubris, bad judgment, and petty politics, the FCC’s Republican majority and Donald Trump’s attorney general for antitrust decided to wave this deal through — reportedly ignoring the advice of staff at both agencies who had called to reject it. More than a dozen state AGs rightly stepped in to fill the void, making the obvious case that the competition between Sprint and T-Mobile benefits all wireless users and especially those who seek out lower-priced plans and greater value."

“Today's decision is a tremendous loss for consumers, the American economy, and antitrust law itself," said Joshua Stager, senior counsel at New America's Open Technology Institute. "This merger was plainly illegal from the moment it was announced, which is why the Trump Administration twisted itself into knots devising one of the most convoluted antitrust remedies in living memory.

“Markets don’t recover from mergers like this one—they turn into oligopolies marked by high prices, collusion, and inequality," Stager said. "Unfortunately, the court fundamentally misunderstood how the wireless market operates, and consumers will quite literally pay the price for its misguided ruling."

“Throughout this process, regulators who are supposed to be protecting the public interest have ignored clear evidence that this merger would result in significant job loss for wireless workers,” said Communications Workers of America President Chris Shelton in a statement. “We are grateful to the attorneys general who stepped in to try to protect workers and customers after President Trump’s appointees at the FCC and Department of Justice ignored their concerns. This decision does not mean that we will stop fighting to protect jobs and raise standards for workers across the industry.