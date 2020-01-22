T-Mobile-Sprint Team Gets DOJ Award

While the Justice Department has gotten blowback from deal critics on its vetting and approval of the T-Mobile-Sprint deal, DOJ clearly doesn't see it that way.

The team reviewing that merger, which the department approved with conditions, received an award Wednesday from Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim.

The award was for "outstanding work to benefit American consumers by the Division’s civil, criminal, international, appellate, and economics staff," and Delrahim praised that team and other winners for their "“zealous commitment to public service."

A handful of states are currently in the process of suing Justice over that merger decision.