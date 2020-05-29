Tara Duncan Named Freeform President

Tara Duncan has been named president of Freeform. She starts June 8 and will oversee strategic planning, brand development, content strategy, original programming, production, scheduling, finance, research, marketing and communications. Duncan will report to Dana Walden, chairman, Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment.

A producer, Duncan joins the network from her overall deal at Hulu. Before joining Hulu, she was a senior creative executive at Netflix.

Tara Duncan

“Tara is an exceptionally skilled executive and a seasoned producer who is bringing a wealth of experience, across linear channels and streaming platforms, to her new role,” said Walden. “Her background, great taste and reputation make her the perfect choice to lead Freeform and its original programming that entertains viewers across its linear channel and distribution on Hulu. Tara and I met for the first time a little over a year ago, and I was truly taken with her vision and understanding of the creative process. Getting her inside of Walt Disney Television has been a priority and I am thrilled she will be leading the formidable Freeform team.”

Duncan started her career at Section Eight, George Clooney and Steven Soderbergh’s production company.

“The programming on Freeform makes me think, laugh and feel good at a time when being optimistic matters most,” said Duncan. “It is incredibly exciting to join the Freeform team and continue forging a path for fun, daring storytelling. I am especially grateful for Dana Walden’s leadership and Craig Erwich’s guidance, as well as Bea Springborn and a host of mentors and friends who have nurtured me to this next chapter in my career.”