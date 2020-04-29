TBS Takes Flying Leap And Orders New ‘Wipeout’ Series

TBS has ordered 20 episodes of a reimagined revival of Wipeout, the obstacle course series best known for having competitors stumble over a set of big red balls.

The series was a big hit in 2008 for ABC and stayed on the air for seven seasons.

“I cannot think of a better tent pole program than Wipeout as we take our unscripted programming to the next level under Corie Henson, executive VP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV," said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president, TNT, TBS, and truTV. “This is a big show for the whole family and we have some big ideas to infuse real drama and new twists into the fun.”

Endemol Shine North America will produce the series with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Shyam Balsé and Kevin Wehrenberg serving as executive producers. Matt Kunitz, creator of the original series, will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

“In my many years of producing, Wipeout remains my all-time favorite,” said Matt Kunitz, creator/showrunner/executive producer of the series. “I am thrilled that it is returning more competitive than ever, while continuing to provide hilarious wipeouts. Wipeout is a rare show loved by both kids and adults, a true co-viewing experience. With a strong focus on comedy, there is no better network for Wipeout’s return than TBS.”

TBS said the series will feature new format twists and elements that will push contestants to even greater extremes, all while delivering the epic fails viewers crave. Each game will consist of three rounds with a three-stage, obstacle course that presents multiple strategy and decision points designed to further challenge the stamina of the competitors. Returning to the game are iconic big red balls, the network said.

TBS is part of AT&T.

