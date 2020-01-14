TCA: Amazon Reaches Production Deal with Steve McQueen

Amazon Studios announced several new production deals, including an overall deal with Academy Award winning director/producer Steve McQueen, during its TCA executive panel Tuesday.

McQueen, who won an Academy Award for producing 12 Years a Slave, will produce a new series for Amazon dubbed Last Days, according to Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. McQueen’s drama series Small Axe will also premiere on Amazon Prime Video later this year.

Salke also announced a new production deal with Brad Pitt’s Plan B production company, which is currently producing The Underground Railroad with Barry Jenkins for Amazon. The company will work on a new series, Outer Range, for Amazon.

Also signing new production deals with Amazon are producers Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna, according to Salke. The duo will serve as executive producers on the Amazon original series Untitled Cortés and Moctezuma Project.

On the series side, Amazon announced that it will develop a new series based on the Jack Reacher series of books from writer Lee Child, said Salke. Amazon also signed Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden to appear in its global drama series Citadel from producers Anthony and Joe Russo.