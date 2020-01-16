TCA: AMC Signs Courtney B. Vance to Star in Drama Series ‘61st Street’

AMC has signed Emmy Award winner Courtney B. Vance to appear in its upcoming drama series 61st Street, the network announced Thursday.

Courtney B. Vance Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The series, from Peter Moffat and produced by Michael B. Jordan, is a courtroom drama that follows a promising, black high school athlete who is swept up into the infamously corrupt Chicago criminal justice system. Vance (The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Lovecraft Country, Genius) plays a public defender in the twilight of his career serving the busiest courthouse in America.

AMC has ordered two seasons of 61st Street, which is set to debut in 2021, said network officials.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have the phenomenal Courtney B. Vance returning to the courtroom for 61st Street,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios.”Courtney is the cornerstone of what’s sure to be a stellar ensemble for this ambitious and highly entertaining drama.”

In other AMC news, the network announced new cast additions for its upcoming drama series Soulmates, including Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Malin Akerman (Billions, Dollface, Rampage), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Life in Pieces) and JJ Feild (Turn). The six-part anthology series examines the nature of romantic love, and is written by Will Bridges (Stranger Things, Black Mirror) and Brett Goldstein (Superbob, Adult Life Skills).