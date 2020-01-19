TCA: Apple TV+ Renews ‘Home Before Dark’ for Second Season

Apple TV+ has renewed its drama series Home Before Dark two months before its April premiere date, the streaming service announced during its Television Critics Association Winter press tour.

The series, which will debut on Apple TV+ April 3, stars Brooklyn Prince as a young journalist who returns to her father’s hometown and begins to investigate a cold case that residents of a small town have ignored, said the service. The series is inspired by the work of real-life 13-year old journalist Hilde Lysiak.

The series, executive produced by John Chu, also stars Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, Louis Herthum and Michael Weston.