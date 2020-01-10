TCA: FX on Hulu Premieres March 2

A stunning 532 scripted shows in 2019, said Landgraf, and probably more to come

John Landgraf, chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, talked up the launch of FX on Hulu March 2 at TCA press tour in Pasadena. Describing it as a “branded hub on the Hulu platform,” he called streaming on Hulu a “transformative opportunity” for the cable network, including the allure of FX programming streaming commercial-free.

FX Networks and FX Productions chairman John Landgraf Frank Micelotta/PictureGrouo

More than 40 FX series will be available on Hulu. New episodes typically will shift to Hulu a day after their linear launch.

“We’ve been incredibly fortunate to be acquired by the Walt Disney Company,” he said, calling it the best possible home for FX.

Landgraf played up Disney’s streaming know-how, calling Disney+ an “instantly beloved consumer offering.”

He said FX is well poised to be a streaming player with Hulu. He talked up FX’s relationships with prime producers. “You can’t compete at the highest level without the best talent,” he said.

FX and Hulu are not new partners. The Weekly, which debuted in June, goes on Hulu the day after an episode's linear launch. Landgraf acknowledged that programming for streaming is a relatively new venture for the network. “We have a lot to learn,” he said.

Landgraf stressed that “MVPDs will continue to be an incredibly important part of our business.”

FX typically gives its state-of-the-industry update at TCA. FX reported 532 scripted shows in 2019, up 7% from 2018. “We expect that total is likely to increase, perhaps substantially this year,” said Landgraf. “To me that’s just bananas.”

Landgraf said the shift to streaming “will allow FX to thrive for decades to come.”