TCA: History to Air ‘Washington’ Docuseries in February

History will air a miniseries focused on George Washington launching on President’s Day, the network announced Saturday at the Television Critics Association press tour.

The three-night miniseries, narrated by Jeff Daniels, will debut Feb. 16 and will chronicle the bronzed and marbled image of America’s first President and bring to life the man whose name is known to all, but whose story is understood by few, according to History.

The network also announced that it will team with NBA Hall-of-Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on a special that honors African-American heroes who fought on the front lines of the Revolutionary War. Black Patriots will debut Feb. 19 and traces the arc of the Revolutionary War through the eyes of the African Americans who put their lives on the line, said the network.

History will also commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschowitz with a two-hour documentary, Auschwitz Untold, debuting Jan. 26. The documentary, narrated by Ben Kingsley, depicts the story of the Nazi persecution and extermination of European Jews by combining newly colorized footage from the Holocaust and rare, first person interviews with survivors, said History.