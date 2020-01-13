TCA: Pop TV Sets Sophomore Season of ‘Flack’

Pop TV will bring back its dramedy series Flack for its second season in March, the network announced Monday at the Television Critics Association winter tour.

The series, which is set in the world of a celebrity crisis PR firm and stars Anna Paquin, will debut its six-episode second season on March 13, according to the network. Joining the cast for the new season is Sam Neill, Daniel Dae Kim and Martha Plimpton.

“Flack is at once gritty, in your face and laugh-out-loud funny, a testament to Anna Paquin and the rest of the amazing team – which we are thrilled now includes the powerhouse talents of acclaimed actors Sam Neill, Daniel Dae Kim and Martha Plimpton,” said Justin Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President, Original Programming and Development, Pop TV in a statement. “In the must-watch second season, the often-recalcitrant Robyn tries to reconcile her relationships while her family, friends and colleagues, all while her client dilemmas interfere, often by her own doing, with everyone’s lives building to an irreversible apex.”