Telemundo Realigns Management Team

A little more than a week after assuming his new role, Telemundo Enterprises chairman Beau Ferrari has realigned the Spanish-Language programmer's management team, promoting long-time executives Mónica Gil and Ana Siegel and beefing up his direct reports.

Telemundo named former Univision executive Ferrari as its new chairman on July 20, replacing Cesar Conde, who was named chairman of NBC News Group. In a press release, the company said the management moves will increase its focus on innovation, multi-platform entertainment, news and sports content.

Beau Ferrari

“This talented team will accelerate our company’s growth into the future creating the highest quality content across Global Studios, Entertainment, News and Sports and will leverage technology and new distribution channels to reach our audiences across all platforms,” Ferrari said in a press release.”

As part of the new leadership, Gil was promoted to EVP, chief administrative and marketing officer, reporting directly to Ferrari, and responsible for operations, growth marketing and strategy. She will continue to oversee corporate communications, corporate affairs, government affairs, corporate social responsibility and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Siegel was promoted to EVP, general counsel, and chief financial officer Amanda Calpin and SVP human resources Ashaki Rucker will now report directly to Ferrari.

Mónica Gil

“Mónica is a well-respected leader, who has a proven track record in building and leading high-performing teams since joining the company in 2017. Her strategic and operational expertise have been instrumental in developing the company’s expansion and brand. In her new role, these focus areas will be integral to our company’s growth during this transformational time in our business,” added Ferrari.

Rounding out the senior executive team, the following executives will continue to report to Ferrari:

· Peter Blacker, EVP, revenue strategy and innovation, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

· Ronald Day, EVP, Entertainment, Telemundo Network

· Luis Fernandez, President, Network News, Telemundo

· Marcos Santana, President, Telemundo Global Studios, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

· Ray Warren, President, Telemundo Deportes, Telemundo