Terry Tops FCC's Diversity Office

D’wana Terry has been named acting director of the FCC’s Office of Workplace Diversity. Larry Hudson, who had been heading the office, is moving to the FCC's Mississippi Office of Communications Business Opportunities.

Terry most recently had been associate bureau chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau, but has held numerous posts in an FCC career that spans a quarter century.

“Diversity within our agency is vital to ensuring that our work meets the high standards the American people expect of us,” said FCC chairman Ajit Pai in a statement. “D’wana’s in-depth understanding of the work of the FCC will be an invaluable resource for our workplace diversity team. Few people have held so many senior leadership and legal positions across various FCC bureaus as she has, and I’m confident she’ll hit the ground running in this new role.”

The Office of Workplace Diversity was established to ensure that the FCC is a diverse and EEO-compliant workplace.