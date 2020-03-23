The Honor Roll

Recapping past Wonder Women since 1999

CLASS OF 2019

LORI FINK

Chief Legal Officer, Xandr (an AT&T company)

MICHELLE THORNTON GHEE

Executive VP, Business Development Endeavor Global Marketing

MARGARET LAZO

Chief Human Resources Officer, Univision Communications

LAURA NATHANSON

Executive VP, Revenue & Operations, Disney Advertising Sales

FRANCESCA ORSI

Executive VP and Co-Head of Drama, HBO

ALISON OVERHOLT

VP, Editor-in-Chief, ESPN the Magazine, espnW and The ESPYs, ESPN

JO ANN ROSS

President and Chief Revenue Officer, CBS Corp.

MADHU GOEL SOUTHWORTH

Senior VP, Legal & Business Affairs, AMC and SundanceTV (AMC Networks)

MELISSA TOLCHIN

Senior VP of Partner Marketing, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal

CHRISTINE WHITAKER

Senior VP, Keystone Region, Comcast

MICHELLE WILSON

Co-President, World Wrestling Entertainment

LEIGH WOISARD

Senior VP, Public Affairs, Cox Communications CLASS OF 2018

DARCY ANTONELLIS

CEO, Vubiquity

KERRY BROCKHAGE

Executive VP & Chief Counsel, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal

CHRISTA D’ALIMONTE

Executive VP, General Counsel & Secretary, Viacom

STEPHANIE DRULEY

Senior VP, Event & Studio Production, ESPN

MARIANNE GAMBELLI

President, Ad Sales, Fox News Channel and Fox Business

SARAH GITCHELL

Senior VP, Deputy General Counsel & Chief Counsel – Content Acquisition, Comcast Cable

BETH MAIN

Senior VP, Domestic Network Distribution, HBO

JENNIFER MIRGOROD

Executive VP of Content Distribution & Strategic Partnerships, Turner

DEBRA O’CONNELL

Executive VP, Sales & Marketing Disney/ABC Television Group

ELAINE PAUL

Chief Financial Officer, Strategy & Business Development, Hulu

LORETTA POLK

VP & Associate General Counsel NCTA - The Internet & Television Association

JOSIE THOMAS

Executive VP, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer; CBS Corp. CLASS OF 2017

JANA BENNETT

President, General Manager, History

SANDRA DEWEY

President, TNT and TBS Production and Business Affairs, Head of Studio T, Turner Broadcasting System

LAURA GENTILE

Senior VP, espnW/Women’s Initiatives, ESPN

JESSICA HERRERA-FLANIGAN

Executive VP of Government and Corporate Affairs, Univision Communications Inc.

COLLEEN LANGNER

Senior VP, Marketing Operations, Cox Communications

SUSANNE MCAVOY

Executive VP, Marketing, Creative and Communications, Crown Media Family Networks

JAMIE POWER

Managing Partner, Modi Media

LINDA SCHUPACK

Executive VP of Marketing, AMC and SundanceTV

MYRNA SOTO

Senior VP and Global Chief Information Security Officer, Comcast Corp.

CHRISTINA SPADE

Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer, Showtime Networks

SANDRA STERN

President, Lionsgate Television Group

LISA WILLIAMS-FAUNTROY

Senior VP for Business and Legal Affairs, Discovery Communications CLASS OF 2016

PATRICIA BETRON

Senior VP, Multimedia Sales, ESPN

NICOLE BUIE

VP of Marketing, Cox Media

MEGAN CLARKEN

President, Product Leadership, Nielsen

KAREN GRINTHAL

Senior VP, National Ad Sales, Scripps Networks Interactive

CYNTHIA HOOK

Senior VP, General Auditor and Global Risk Officer, Comcast Corp.

HOLLY JACOBS

Executive VP, U.S. Reality and Syndicated Programming, Sony Pictures Television

PAMELA KAUFMAN

Chief Marketing Officer and President, Consumer Products, Nickelodeon

ARLENE MANOS

President, National Advertising Sales, AMC Networks

STEPHANIE McMAHON

Chief Brand Officer, World Wrestling Entertainment

JILL RATNER

Executive VP, Litigation, Fox Group

MICHELLE RICE

Executive VP, Content Distribution and Marketing, TV One

SAVALLE SIMS

Executive VP, Deputy General Counsel, Discovery Communications

ELLEN STONE

Executive VP, Marketing, Bravo/Oxygen Media CLASS OF 2015

LYNN CHARYTAN

Senior VP of Legal Regulatory Affairs, Senior Deputy General Counsel, Comcast

KATY FERGUSON

Executive VP, Managing Partner, Entertainment, Horizon Media

JENNIFER HIGHTOWER

Senior VP of Law and Policy, General Counsel, Cox Communications

SANDRA HOWE

Senior VP, Global Marketing, Arris

SUSETTE HSIUNG

Executive VP, Network Production, Management and Operations, Disney Channel

SANDRA KAPELL

Executive VP, Human Resources Administration, Cablevision Systems

JUDI LOPEZ

Senior VP, Affiliate Distribution Marketing, NUVOtv and Fuse

SARAH MADIGAN

Executive VP, Content Distribution, Univision Communications

MELISSA MAXFIELD

Senior VP of Federal Government Affairs, Comcast

COURTENEY MONROE

CEO, National Geographic Channels U.S.

TINA PIDGEON

General Counsel Compliance Officer, Senior VP of Government Affairs, General Communication Inc.

JANE RICE

Senior VP, Distribution, A+E Networks

CLAUDIA TERAN

Executive VP, Deputy General Counsel, Fox Networks Group, Fox Sports CLASS OF 2014

SARAH BARNETT

President, SundanceTV

JENNIFER CHUN

Senior VP, Content Acquisition, Time Warner Cable

PATRICIA FILI-KRUSHEL

Chairman, NBCUniversal News Group

BRENDA FREEMAN

Chief Marketing Officer, Animation, Young Adults and Kids’ Media, Turner Broadcasting System

TARA MAITRA

Senior VP, General Manager, Content and Media Sales, TiVo

KIMBERLY MAKI

Corporate VP, Communications, Bright House Networks

JODI MARKLEY

Senior VP, Operations, ESPN

JANET NOVA

Executive VP and Deputy Group General Counsel, 21st Century Fox

JESSICA RODRIGUEZ

Executive VP, Program Scheduling & Promotions, Univision Communications

LISA ROSENBLUM

Executive VP, Government and Public Affairs, Cablevision Systems

KATHRYN ZACHEM

Senior VP, Regulatory, Comcast CLASS OF 2013

JAMIA BIGALOW

Senior VP, Distribution Marketing, Fox Networks

DENISE DENSON

Executive VP, Content Distribution and Marketing, Viacom Media Networks

VIVIANE EISENBERG

Senior VP and Chief Counsel, Programming, Global Marketing & Global Licensing, HBO

IRENE ESTEVES

Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer, Time Warner Cable

TAMARA FRANKLIN

Senior VP, Affiliate Strategy and Business Development, Scripps

Networks Interactive

JACQUELINE HERNANDEZ

Chief Operating Officer, Telemundo Media

AVA JORDHAMO

President, New York, Zenith

NANCY KANTER

Senior VP, Original Programming and GM, Disney Junior Worldwide

MARJORIE KAPLAN

President and GM, Animal Planet/President, Science & Velocity Networks

CATHY KILSTROM

Senior VP, Customer Care, Comcast Cable West Division

KIM NORRIS

KIM NORRIS

Executive VP, Emerging Businesses & Data Analytics, Cablevision Media Sales

DONNA SPECIALE

President, Turner Entertainment and Young Adults Ad Sales CLASS OF 2012

JENNIFER BALL

Senior VP, Affiliate Marketing and Distribution, Univision Communications

SHERRY BRENNAN

Senior VP, Distribution Strategy and Development, Fox Networks

JODI BRENNER

Senior VP, Business and Legal Affairs, TV Networks Distribution, NBCUniversal

KAREN DOUGHERTY BUCHHOLZ

VP of Administration, Comcast

MARISSA FREEMAN

Senior VP of Brand Strategy and Marketing Communications, Time Warner Cable

REBECCA GLASHOW

Senior VP, Digital Media Distribution, Discovery Communications

KELLIE GRUTKO

VP of Marketing, Comcast Spotlight

RHONDA HOLT

Senior VP of Media Platform Technologies and Operations, Turner Broadcasting System

LORI LEBAS

Senior VP of Strategy and Business Operations, ESPN

MARY MEDUSKI

Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer, Suddenlink Communications

GEMMA TONER

Senior VP of Marketing and Business Development, Cablevision Systems

MICHELLE VICARY

Executive VP of Programming, Crown Media Networks

DANA ZIMMER

Executive VP, TV Networks Distribution, NBCUniversal CLASS OF 2011

LORI CONKLING

Executive VP, Distribution, National Accounts, Field Sales & Canada, A&E Television Networks

KIMBERLY EDMUNDS

Senior VP, Customer Operations, Cox Communications

STEPHANIE GIBBONS

Executive VP, Marketing and On-Air Promotions, FX

MINDY GROSSMAN

CEO and Director, HSN

JADZ JANUCIK

Senior VP, Association Affairs, NCTA

GRACE KILLELEA

Senior VP, Talent, Comcast

MICHELLE KIM

Group VP and Chief Counsel, Programming, Time Warner Cable

CHRISTINA MILLER

Senior VP, Turner Sports Strategy/Marketing/Programming and Cartoon Network Enterprises, Turner Broadcasting System

STEPHANIE MITCHKO

VP, Interactive Platform, Cablevision Systems

LISA SCHWARTZ

Executive VP, Distribution and Business Development, IFC Entertainment

DIANE TRYNESKI

Senior VP, Broadcast, Studio Operations and Engineering, HBO CLASS OF 2010

JENNIFER CASERTA

Executive VP and General Manager, IFC

JENNIFER DANGAR

Senior VP, Domestic Distribution, Discovery Communications

KRISTINE FAULKNER

VP, Product Development and Management, Cox Communications

MELANI GRIFFITH

Senior VP, Programming and Video Services, Insight Communications

CATHY HETZEL

President, Advanced Media and Information, Rentrak

PEARLENA IGBOKWE

Senior VP, Original Programming, Showtime

DIANA KEREKES

VP, Video Content, Comcast

KATHLEEN MAYO

Executive VP, Consumer Operations, Cablevision Systems

GAIL MacKINNON

Executive VP and Chief Government Relations Officer, Time Warner Cable

SUE NAEGLE

President, HBO Entertainment

TONIA O’CONNOR

Executive VP, Distribution, Sales and Marketing, Univision

RITA TUZON

Executive VP and General Counsel, Fox Networks Group CLASS OF 2009

PEGGY BALLARD

Senior Director, Worldwide Service Provider Marketing, Cisco Systems

ALINA FALCÓN

Executive VP and Operating Manager, Univision

JENNIFER GAISKI

Senior VP, Content Acquisition, Comcast

JOAN GILLMAN

Executive VP and President of Media Sales, Time Warner Cable

KATE JUERGENS

Executive VP of Original Programming and Development, ABC Family

VICKI LINS

Chief Marketing Officer, Canoe Ventures

GWEN MARCUS

Executive VP and General Counsel, Showtime Networks

PATRICIA McCASKILL

Senior VP of Programming, Suddenlink Communications

EILEEN O’NEILL

President and General Manager, TLC

KATHY PAYNE

VP of Programming, Cox Communications

DIANE ROBINA

President, FearNet, Comcast Programming Group CLASS OF 2008

JANICE AROUH

Senior VP, Network Distribution and Service, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel

SUSAN BUNDA

Executive VP, Content and Strategy, CNN Worldwide

JACKIE DE CRINIS

Senior VP of Original Scripted Series Programming, USA Network

CHARLOTTE FIELD

Senior VP, Testing and Operations, Comcast

ROSA GATTI

Senior VP, Corporate Communications and Outreach, ESPN

BROWN JOHNSON

Executive VP and Executive Creative Director, Nickelodeon; Preschool General Manager, Noggin

AMY TYKESON

President and CEO, BendBroadband

SANDY WAX

President, PBS Kids Sprout

MARY WHITE

President, Central Division, Charter Communications

MELINDA WITMER

Executive VP and Chief Programming Officer, Time Warner Cable CLASS OF 2007

COLLEEN ABDOULAH

President, WideOpenWest

CATHY AVGIRIS

Senior VP and General Manager, Comcast Voice Services

DEBBY BEECE

President of Programming and Marketing, Oxygen Media

FRANCES BERWICK

Executive VP of Programming and Production, Bravo Network

NANCY DUBUC

Executive VP and General Manager, The History Channel

MICHELE GANELESS

Executive VP and General Manager, Comedy Central

JILL LUCKETT

Senior VP of Program Network Policy, NCTA

LINDA McMAHON

CEO, World Wrestling Entertainment

MARILYN O’CONNELL

Senior VP of Video Solutions, Verizon Communications

ELOISE SCHMITZ

Senior VP of Strategic Planning, Charter Communications CLASS OF 2006

SHARI ANNE BRILL

VP and Director, Programming, Carat USA

LOUISE HENRY BRYSON

President, Distribution and Affiliate Sales Development, Lifetime Entertainment Services; Executive VP and General Manager, Lifetime Movie Network

CHRISTINE DRIESSEN

Executive VP and CFO, ESPN

PATRICIA GOTTESMAN

Executive VP, Product Management and Marketing, Cablevision Systems

SUE ANN HAMILTON

Executive VP, Programming, Charter Communications

CAROL HEVEY

Executive VP, Operations, Time Warner Cable Carolinas Region

KIM MARTIN

Executive VP and General Manager, WE tv

LORI McFARLING

Senior VP, Distribution, Discovery Communications

CHRISTINA NORMAN

President, MTV

REBECCA SCILINGO

VP, Integration and Deployment, Comcast

SUZANNE SCOTT

Network Executive Producer, Fox News

CATHY WEEDEN

VP and General Manager, Sunshine Network CLASS OF 2005

NOMI BERGMAN

Executive VP, Strategy and Development, Advance/Newhouse Communications

DEBORAH BLACKWELL

Senior VP and General Manager, SoapNet

STEPHANIE CAMPBELL

Executive VP, Programming, DirecTV

LAUREN CORRAO

Senior VP, Original Programming and Head of Development, Comedy Central

LISA GERSH

Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, Oxygen Media

JILL GREENTHAL

Senior Managing Director, Corporate Advisory Services, The Blackstone Group

MICHELE JAMES

Chief Talent Scout and Co-Founder, James and Co.

SUZANNE KEENAN

Senior VP, Customer Service, Comcast

STACEY LYNN KOERNER

Executive VP and Director of Global Research and Planning, Viacom

HARRIET NOVET

VP, Time Warner Cable of New York and New Jersey

SUSAN SWAIN

Executive VP and Co-Chief Operating Officer, C-SPAN

MEREDITH WAGNER

Executive VP, Public Affairs and Corporate Communications, Lifetime Television

PANDIT WRIGHT

Senior Executive VP, Human Resources And Administration, Discovery Communications

LINDA YACCARINO

Executive VP and General Manager, Turner Entertainment Sales and Marketing

LAUREN ZALAZNICK

President, Bravo and Trio, NBCUniversal Cable

JENNY ALONZO

NAMIC President/VP, Creative Services and Production, Lifetime Television

BRIDGET BAKER

Senior VP, Cable Distribution, NBC Cable

ITALIA COMMISSO WEINAND

Senior VP, Programming, Human Resources, Mediacom Communications

LYNNE COSTANTINI

VP, Programming, Time Warner Cable

LEE ANN DALY

Senior VP, Marketing, ESPN

KRISTIN DOLAN

Senior VP, Digital Product Management, Cablevision Systems

ELLEN EAST

VP, Communications and Investor Relations, Cox Communications

BETSY FRANK

Executive VP, Research and Planning, MTV Networks

ANDREA GREENBERG

President, Distribution, Rainbow Sports Networks

DENA KAPLAN

Senior VP, Marketing, GSN

LYNN PICARD

Executive VP and General Manager, Lifetime Television

JESSICA REIF COHEN

First VP, Senior Media and Entertainment Research Analyst, Merrill Lynch

DEBORA WILSON

Chief Operating Officer, The Weather Channel and The Weather Channel Interactive CLASS OF 2003

AMY BANSE

VP, Programming Investments, Comcast

MARY-ELLIS BUNIM

Executive Producer and Co-Founder, Bunim/Murray Productions

MAE DOUGLAS

Senior VP and Chief People Officer, Cox Communications

DANIELLE GELBER

VP, Original Programming, Showtime Networks

PAMELA EULER HALLING

Senior VP, Marketing and Programming, Insight Communications

KATHY JOHNSON

Executive VP, NAMIC

LAUREEN ONG

President, National Geographic Channel

ELLEN SCHNED

Senior VP, National Accounts and Affiliate Marketing, Court TV

LINDA SIMENSKY

Senior VP, Original Animation, Cartoon Network

CAROLYN STRAUSS

Executive VP, Original Programming, HBO

DOMINIQUE TELSON

VP, Original Programming, Showtime Networks

SUSAN WHITING

President and CEO, Nielsen Media Research

CYMA ZARGHAMI

Executive VP and General Manager, Nickelodeon CLASS OF 2002

NICOLE BROWNING

President, Affiliate Sales and Marketing, MTV Networks

SHERITA CAESAR

VP and General Manager, Subscriber Network Services, Scientific Atlanta

JILL CAMPBELL

Operations VP, Cox Communications

MIRANDA CURTIS

President, Liberty Media International

SUSAN MARSHALL

Senior VP, AT&T Broadband

CHRIS MOSELEY

Executive VP, Worldwide Marketing, Crown Media Holdings

SHEILA NEVINS

Executive VP, Original Programming, HBO

ABBE RAVEN

General Manager and Executive VP, The History Channel

PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM

President and CEO, CNBC

BARBARA YORK

Senior Industry Affairs VP and Chief Administrative Officer, NCTA CLASS OF 2001

CHAR BEALES

President/CEO, Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing

MARY PAT BLAKE

Senior VP, Marketing, Charter Communications

ANN CARLSEN

Founder and Chairman, Carlsen Resources

KATHLEEN DORE

President, Bravo Networks

JUDY GIRARD

Senior VP and General Manager, Food Network

YVETTE GORDON

Interactive Technologies Director, SeaChange International

BONNIE HAMMER

Executive VP and General Manager, Sci Fi Channel

KIM KELLY

Executive VP, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Insight Communications

DEBRA LEE

President and Chief Operating Officer, Black Entertainment Television

ANN MONTGOMERY

Senior VP, Operations, Adelphia Communications

DAWN TARNOFSKY-OSTROFF

Executive VP, Entertainment, Lifetime Television

MAGGIE BELLVILLE

Executive Operations VP, Cox Communications

CAROLE BLACK

President and CEO, Lifetime Television

CHRISTIE HEFNER

Chairman and CEO, Playboy Enterprises

MINDY HERMAN

President and CEO, In Demand LLC

BROOKE JOHNSON/DELIA FINE

Executive VP and General Manager; Original Films, Drama, Performing Arts VP, A&E Network

JUDITH McHALE

President and Chief Operating Officer, Discovery Communications

PAM McKISSICK/LUCY HOOD

President and Chief Operating Officer, TV Guide Networks; Senior VP and General Manager, Sneak Prevue

ROSEMARIE NYE

Cable Communications VP, Lucent Technologies

PAT THOMPSON

Senior VP, Daniels and Associates

MAGGIE WILDEROTTER

President and CEO, Wink Communications CLASS OF 1999

BETTY COHEN

President, Cartoon Network

DEBORAH LATHEN

Cable Services Bureau Chief, Federal Communications Commission

GERALDINE LAYBOURNE

Chairman, Oxygen Media

MARGARET LOESCH

President and CEO, Odyssey Network

KATE McENROE

President, American Movie Classics, AMC Networks

JUDY McGRATH

President, MTV Networks

SUSAN PACKARD

Chief Operating Officer, Home & Garden Television

JAN PETERS/JULIE BERG/JUDITH ALLEN

President and CEO; Executive VP and Chief Marketing Officer; Senior VP, Video, MediaOne Group

FRAN SHEA

Acting President, E! Networks

ANNE SWEENEY

President, Disney/ABC Cable Networks