The Honor Roll
CLASS OF 2019
LORI FINK
Chief Legal Officer, Xandr (an AT&T company)
MICHELLE THORNTON GHEE
Executive VP, Business Development Endeavor Global Marketing
MARGARET LAZO
Chief Human Resources Officer, Univision Communications
LAURA NATHANSON
Executive VP, Revenue & Operations, Disney Advertising Sales
FRANCESCA ORSI
Executive VP and Co-Head of Drama, HBO
ALISON OVERHOLT
VP, Editor-in-Chief, ESPN the Magazine, espnW and The ESPYs, ESPN
JO ANN ROSS
President and Chief Revenue Officer, CBS Corp.
MADHU GOEL SOUTHWORTH
Senior VP, Legal & Business Affairs, AMC and SundanceTV (AMC Networks)
MELISSA TOLCHIN
Senior VP of Partner Marketing, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal
CHRISTINE WHITAKER
Senior VP, Keystone Region, Comcast
MICHELLE WILSON
Co-President, World Wrestling Entertainment
LEIGH WOISARD
Senior VP, Public Affairs, Cox Communications CLASS OF 2018
DARCY ANTONELLIS
CEO, Vubiquity
KERRY BROCKHAGE
Executive VP & Chief Counsel, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal
CHRISTA D’ALIMONTE
Executive VP, General Counsel & Secretary, Viacom
STEPHANIE DRULEY
Senior VP, Event & Studio Production, ESPN
MARIANNE GAMBELLI
President, Ad Sales, Fox News Channel and Fox Business
SARAH GITCHELL
Senior VP, Deputy General Counsel & Chief Counsel – Content Acquisition, Comcast Cable
BETH MAIN
Senior VP, Domestic Network Distribution, HBO
JENNIFER MIRGOROD
Executive VP of Content Distribution & Strategic Partnerships, Turner
DEBRA O’CONNELL
Executive VP, Sales & Marketing Disney/ABC Television Group
ELAINE PAUL
Chief Financial Officer, Strategy & Business Development, Hulu
LORETTA POLK
VP & Associate General Counsel NCTA - The Internet & Television Association
JOSIE THOMAS
Executive VP, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer; CBS Corp. CLASS OF 2017
JANA BENNETT
President, General Manager, History
SANDRA DEWEY
President, TNT and TBS Production and Business Affairs, Head of Studio T, Turner Broadcasting System
LAURA GENTILE
Senior VP, espnW/Women’s Initiatives, ESPN
JESSICA HERRERA-FLANIGAN
Executive VP of Government and Corporate Affairs, Univision Communications Inc.
COLLEEN LANGNER
Senior VP, Marketing Operations, Cox Communications
SUSANNE MCAVOY
Executive VP, Marketing, Creative and Communications, Crown Media Family Networks
JAMIE POWER
Managing Partner, Modi Media
LINDA SCHUPACK
Executive VP of Marketing, AMC and SundanceTV
MYRNA SOTO
Senior VP and Global Chief Information Security Officer, Comcast Corp.
CHRISTINA SPADE
Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer, Showtime Networks
SANDRA STERN
President, Lionsgate Television Group
LISA WILLIAMS-FAUNTROY
Senior VP for Business and Legal Affairs, Discovery Communications CLASS OF 2016
PATRICIA BETRON
Senior VP, Multimedia Sales, ESPN
NICOLE BUIE
VP of Marketing, Cox Media
MEGAN CLARKEN
President, Product Leadership, Nielsen
KAREN GRINTHAL
Senior VP, National Ad Sales, Scripps Networks Interactive
CYNTHIA HOOK
Senior VP, General Auditor and Global Risk Officer, Comcast Corp.
HOLLY JACOBS
Executive VP, U.S. Reality and Syndicated Programming, Sony Pictures Television
PAMELA KAUFMAN
Chief Marketing Officer and President, Consumer Products, Nickelodeon
ARLENE MANOS
President, National Advertising Sales, AMC Networks
STEPHANIE McMAHON
Chief Brand Officer, World Wrestling Entertainment
JILL RATNER
Executive VP, Litigation, Fox Group
MICHELLE RICE
Executive VP, Content Distribution and Marketing, TV One
SAVALLE SIMS
Executive VP, Deputy General Counsel, Discovery Communications
ELLEN STONE
Executive VP, Marketing, Bravo/Oxygen Media CLASS OF 2015
LYNN CHARYTAN
Senior VP of Legal Regulatory Affairs, Senior Deputy General Counsel, Comcast
KATY FERGUSON
Executive VP, Managing Partner, Entertainment, Horizon Media
JENNIFER HIGHTOWER
Senior VP of Law and Policy, General Counsel, Cox Communications
SANDRA HOWE
Senior VP, Global Marketing, Arris
SUSETTE HSIUNG
Executive VP, Network Production, Management and Operations, Disney Channel
SANDRA KAPELL
Executive VP, Human Resources Administration, Cablevision Systems
JUDI LOPEZ
Senior VP, Affiliate Distribution Marketing, NUVOtv and Fuse
SARAH MADIGAN
Executive VP, Content Distribution, Univision Communications
MELISSA MAXFIELD
Senior VP of Federal Government Affairs, Comcast
COURTENEY MONROE
CEO, National Geographic Channels U.S.
TINA PIDGEON
General Counsel Compliance Officer, Senior VP of Government Affairs, General Communication Inc.
JANE RICE
Senior VP, Distribution, A+E Networks
CLAUDIA TERAN
Executive VP, Deputy General Counsel, Fox Networks Group, Fox Sports CLASS OF 2014
SARAH BARNETT
President, SundanceTV
JENNIFER CHUN
Senior VP, Content Acquisition, Time Warner Cable
PATRICIA FILI-KRUSHEL
Chairman, NBCUniversal News Group
BRENDA FREEMAN
Chief Marketing Officer, Animation, Young Adults and Kids’ Media, Turner Broadcasting System
TARA MAITRA
Senior VP, General Manager, Content and Media Sales, TiVo
KIMBERLY MAKI
Corporate VP, Communications, Bright House Networks
JODI MARKLEY
Senior VP, Operations, ESPN
JANET NOVA
Executive VP and Deputy Group General Counsel, 21st Century Fox
JESSICA RODRIGUEZ
Executive VP, Program Scheduling & Promotions, Univision Communications
LISA ROSENBLUM
Executive VP, Government and Public Affairs, Cablevision Systems
KATHRYN ZACHEM
Senior VP, Regulatory, Comcast CLASS OF 2013
JAMIA BIGALOW
Senior VP, Distribution Marketing, Fox Networks
DENISE DENSON
Executive VP, Content Distribution and Marketing, Viacom Media Networks
VIVIANE EISENBERG
Senior VP and Chief Counsel, Programming, Global Marketing & Global Licensing, HBO
IRENE ESTEVES
Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer, Time Warner Cable
TAMARA FRANKLIN
Senior VP, Affiliate Strategy and Business Development, Scripps
Networks Interactive
JACQUELINE HERNANDEZ
Chief Operating Officer, Telemundo Media
AVA JORDHAMO
President, New York, Zenith
NANCY KANTER
Senior VP, Original Programming and GM, Disney Junior Worldwide
MARJORIE KAPLAN
President and GM, Animal Planet/President, Science & Velocity Networks
CATHY KILSTROMSenior VP, Customer Care, Comcast Cable West Division
KIM NORRIS
Executive VP, Emerging Businesses & Data Analytics, Cablevision Media Sales
DONNA SPECIALE
President, Turner Entertainment and Young Adults Ad Sales CLASS OF 2012
JENNIFER BALL
Senior VP, Affiliate Marketing and Distribution, Univision Communications
SHERRY BRENNAN
Senior VP, Distribution Strategy and Development, Fox Networks
JODI BRENNER
Senior VP, Business and Legal Affairs, TV Networks Distribution, NBCUniversal
KAREN DOUGHERTY BUCHHOLZ
VP of Administration, Comcast
MARISSA FREEMAN
Senior VP of Brand Strategy and Marketing Communications, Time Warner Cable
REBECCA GLASHOW
Senior VP, Digital Media Distribution, Discovery Communications
KELLIE GRUTKO
VP of Marketing, Comcast Spotlight
RHONDA HOLT
Senior VP of Media Platform Technologies and Operations, Turner Broadcasting System
LORI LEBAS
Senior VP of Strategy and Business Operations, ESPN
MARY MEDUSKI
Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer, Suddenlink Communications
GEMMA TONER
Senior VP of Marketing and Business Development, Cablevision Systems
MICHELLE VICARY
Executive VP of Programming, Crown Media Networks
DANA ZIMMER
Executive VP, TV Networks Distribution, NBCUniversal CLASS OF 2011
LORI CONKLING
Executive VP, Distribution, National Accounts, Field Sales & Canada, A&E Television Networks
KIMBERLY EDMUNDS
Senior VP, Customer Operations, Cox Communications
STEPHANIE GIBBONS
Executive VP, Marketing and On-Air Promotions, FX
MINDY GROSSMAN
CEO and Director, HSN
JADZ JANUCIK
Senior VP, Association Affairs, NCTA
GRACE KILLELEA
Senior VP, Talent, Comcast
MICHELLE KIM
Group VP and Chief Counsel, Programming, Time Warner Cable
CHRISTINA MILLER
Senior VP, Turner Sports Strategy/Marketing/Programming and Cartoon Network Enterprises, Turner Broadcasting System
STEPHANIE MITCHKO
VP, Interactive Platform, Cablevision Systems
LISA SCHWARTZ
Executive VP, Distribution and Business Development, IFC Entertainment
DIANE TRYNESKI
Senior VP, Broadcast, Studio Operations and Engineering, HBO CLASS OF 2010
JENNIFER CASERTA
Executive VP and General Manager, IFC
JENNIFER DANGAR
Senior VP, Domestic Distribution, Discovery Communications
KRISTINE FAULKNER
VP, Product Development and Management, Cox Communications
MELANI GRIFFITH
Senior VP, Programming and Video Services, Insight Communications
CATHY HETZEL
President, Advanced Media and Information, Rentrak
PEARLENA IGBOKWE
Senior VP, Original Programming, Showtime
DIANA KEREKES
VP, Video Content, Comcast
KATHLEEN MAYO
Executive VP, Consumer Operations, Cablevision Systems
GAIL MacKINNON
Executive VP and Chief Government Relations Officer, Time Warner Cable
SUE NAEGLE
President, HBO Entertainment
TONIA O’CONNOR
Executive VP, Distribution, Sales and Marketing, Univision
RITA TUZON
Executive VP and General Counsel, Fox Networks Group CLASS OF 2009
PEGGY BALLARD
Senior Director, Worldwide Service Provider Marketing, Cisco Systems
ALINA FALCÓN
Executive VP and Operating Manager, Univision
JENNIFER GAISKI
Senior VP, Content Acquisition, Comcast
JOAN GILLMAN
Executive VP and President of Media Sales, Time Warner Cable
KATE JUERGENS
Executive VP of Original Programming and Development, ABC Family
VICKI LINS
Chief Marketing Officer, Canoe Ventures
GWEN MARCUS
Executive VP and General Counsel, Showtime Networks
PATRICIA McCASKILL
Senior VP of Programming, Suddenlink Communications
EILEEN O’NEILL
President and General Manager, TLC
KATHY PAYNE
VP of Programming, Cox Communications
DIANE ROBINA
President, FearNet, Comcast Programming Group CLASS OF 2008
JANICE AROUH
Senior VP, Network Distribution and Service, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel
SUSAN BUNDA
Executive VP, Content and Strategy, CNN Worldwide
JACKIE DE CRINIS
Senior VP of Original Scripted Series Programming, USA Network
CHARLOTTE FIELD
Senior VP, Testing and Operations, Comcast
ROSA GATTI
Senior VP, Corporate Communications and Outreach, ESPN
BROWN JOHNSON
Executive VP and Executive Creative Director, Nickelodeon; Preschool General Manager, Noggin
AMY TYKESON
President and CEO, BendBroadband
SANDY WAX
President, PBS Kids Sprout
MARY WHITE
President, Central Division, Charter Communications
MELINDA WITMER
Executive VP and Chief Programming Officer, Time Warner Cable CLASS OF 2007
COLLEEN ABDOULAH
President, WideOpenWest
CATHY AVGIRIS
Senior VP and General Manager, Comcast Voice Services
DEBBY BEECE
President of Programming and Marketing, Oxygen Media
FRANCES BERWICK
Executive VP of Programming and Production, Bravo Network
NANCY DUBUC
Executive VP and General Manager, The History Channel
MICHELE GANELESS
Executive VP and General Manager, Comedy Central
JILL LUCKETT
Senior VP of Program Network Policy, NCTA
LINDA McMAHON
CEO, World Wrestling Entertainment
MARILYN O’CONNELL
Senior VP of Video Solutions, Verizon Communications
ELOISE SCHMITZ
Senior VP of Strategic Planning, Charter Communications CLASS OF 2006
SHARI ANNE BRILL
VP and Director, Programming, Carat USA
LOUISE HENRY BRYSON
President, Distribution and Affiliate Sales Development, Lifetime Entertainment Services; Executive VP and General Manager, Lifetime Movie Network
CHRISTINE DRIESSEN
Executive VP and CFO, ESPN
PATRICIA GOTTESMAN
Executive VP, Product Management and Marketing, Cablevision Systems
SUE ANN HAMILTON
Executive VP, Programming, Charter Communications
CAROL HEVEY
Executive VP, Operations, Time Warner Cable Carolinas Region
KIM MARTIN
Executive VP and General Manager, WE tv
LORI McFARLING
Senior VP, Distribution, Discovery Communications
CHRISTINA NORMAN
President, MTV
REBECCA SCILINGO
VP, Integration and Deployment, Comcast
SUZANNE SCOTT
Network Executive Producer, Fox News
CATHY WEEDEN
VP and General Manager, Sunshine Network CLASS OF 2005
NOMI BERGMAN
Executive VP, Strategy and Development, Advance/Newhouse Communications
DEBORAH BLACKWELL
Senior VP and General Manager, SoapNet
STEPHANIE CAMPBELL
Executive VP, Programming, DirecTV
LAUREN CORRAO
Senior VP, Original Programming and Head of Development, Comedy Central
LISA GERSH
Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, Oxygen Media
JILL GREENTHAL
Senior Managing Director, Corporate Advisory Services, The Blackstone Group
MICHELE JAMES
Chief Talent Scout and Co-Founder, James and Co.
SUZANNE KEENAN
Senior VP, Customer Service, Comcast
STACEY LYNN KOERNER
Executive VP and Director of Global Research and Planning, Viacom
HARRIET NOVET
VP, Time Warner Cable of New York and New Jersey
SUSAN SWAIN
Executive VP and Co-Chief Operating Officer, C-SPAN
MEREDITH WAGNER
Executive VP, Public Affairs and Corporate Communications, Lifetime Television
PANDIT WRIGHT
Senior Executive VP, Human Resources And Administration, Discovery Communications
LINDA YACCARINO
Executive VP and General Manager, Turner Entertainment Sales and Marketing
LAUREN ZALAZNICK
President, Bravo and Trio, NBCUniversal Cable
JENNY ALONZO
NAMIC President/VP, Creative Services and Production, Lifetime Television
BRIDGET BAKER
Senior VP, Cable Distribution, NBC Cable
ITALIA COMMISSO WEINAND
Senior VP, Programming, Human Resources, Mediacom Communications
LYNNE COSTANTINI
VP, Programming, Time Warner Cable
LEE ANN DALY
Senior VP, Marketing, ESPN
KRISTIN DOLAN
Senior VP, Digital Product Management, Cablevision Systems
ELLEN EAST
VP, Communications and Investor Relations, Cox Communications
BETSY FRANK
Executive VP, Research and Planning, MTV Networks
ANDREA GREENBERG
President, Distribution, Rainbow Sports Networks
DENA KAPLAN
Senior VP, Marketing, GSN
LYNN PICARD
Executive VP and General Manager, Lifetime Television
JESSICA REIF COHEN
First VP, Senior Media and Entertainment Research Analyst, Merrill Lynch
DEBORA WILSON
Chief Operating Officer, The Weather Channel and The Weather Channel Interactive CLASS OF 2003
AMY BANSE
VP, Programming Investments, Comcast
MARY-ELLIS BUNIM
Executive Producer and Co-Founder, Bunim/Murray Productions
MAE DOUGLAS
Senior VP and Chief People Officer, Cox Communications
DANIELLE GELBER
VP, Original Programming, Showtime Networks
PAMELA EULER HALLING
Senior VP, Marketing and Programming, Insight Communications
KATHY JOHNSON
Executive VP, NAMIC
LAUREEN ONG
President, National Geographic Channel
ELLEN SCHNED
Senior VP, National Accounts and Affiliate Marketing, Court TV
LINDA SIMENSKY
Senior VP, Original Animation, Cartoon Network
CAROLYN STRAUSS
Executive VP, Original Programming, HBO
DOMINIQUE TELSON
VP, Original Programming, Showtime Networks
SUSAN WHITING
President and CEO, Nielsen Media Research
CYMA ZARGHAMI
Executive VP and General Manager, Nickelodeon CLASS OF 2002
NICOLE BROWNING
President, Affiliate Sales and Marketing, MTV Networks
SHERITA CAESAR
VP and General Manager, Subscriber Network Services, Scientific Atlanta
JILL CAMPBELL
Operations VP, Cox Communications
MIRANDA CURTIS
President, Liberty Media International
SUSAN MARSHALL
Senior VP, AT&T Broadband
CHRIS MOSELEY
Executive VP, Worldwide Marketing, Crown Media Holdings
SHEILA NEVINS
Executive VP, Original Programming, HBO
ABBE RAVEN
General Manager and Executive VP, The History Channel
PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM
President and CEO, CNBC
BARBARA YORK
Senior Industry Affairs VP and Chief Administrative Officer, NCTA CLASS OF 2001
CHAR BEALES
President/CEO, Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing
MARY PAT BLAKE
Senior VP, Marketing, Charter Communications
ANN CARLSEN
Founder and Chairman, Carlsen Resources
KATHLEEN DORE
President, Bravo Networks
JUDY GIRARD
Senior VP and General Manager, Food Network
YVETTE GORDON
Interactive Technologies Director, SeaChange International
BONNIE HAMMER
Executive VP and General Manager, Sci Fi Channel
KIM KELLY
Executive VP, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Insight Communications
DEBRA LEE
President and Chief Operating Officer, Black Entertainment Television
ANN MONTGOMERY
Senior VP, Operations, Adelphia Communications
DAWN TARNOFSKY-OSTROFF
Executive VP, Entertainment, Lifetime Television
MAGGIE BELLVILLE
Executive Operations VP, Cox Communications
CAROLE BLACK
President and CEO, Lifetime Television
CHRISTIE HEFNER
Chairman and CEO, Playboy Enterprises
MINDY HERMAN
President and CEO, In Demand LLC
BROOKE JOHNSON/DELIA FINE
Executive VP and General Manager; Original Films, Drama, Performing Arts VP, A&E Network
JUDITH McHALE
President and Chief Operating Officer, Discovery Communications
PAM McKISSICK/LUCY HOOD
President and Chief Operating Officer, TV Guide Networks; Senior VP and General Manager, Sneak Prevue
ROSEMARIE NYE
Cable Communications VP, Lucent Technologies
PAT THOMPSON
Senior VP, Daniels and Associates
MAGGIE WILDEROTTER
President and CEO, Wink Communications CLASS OF 1999
BETTY COHEN
President, Cartoon Network
DEBORAH LATHEN
Cable Services Bureau Chief, Federal Communications Commission
GERALDINE LAYBOURNE
Chairman, Oxygen Media
MARGARET LOESCH
President and CEO, Odyssey Network
KATE McENROE
President, American Movie Classics, AMC Networks
JUDY McGRATH
President, MTV Networks
SUSAN PACKARD
Chief Operating Officer, Home & Garden Television
JAN PETERS/JULIE BERG/JUDITH ALLEN
President and CEO; Executive VP and Chief Marketing Officer; Senior VP, Video, MediaOne Group
FRAN SHEA
Acting President, E! Networks
ANNE SWEENEY
President, Disney/ABC Cable Networks