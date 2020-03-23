The Honor Roll

Recapping past Wonder Women since 1999
Author:
Publish date:

CLASS OF 2019

LORI FINK
Chief Legal Officer, Xandr (an AT&T company)

MICHELLE THORNTON GHEE
Executive VP, Business Development Endeavor Global Marketing

MARGARET LAZO
Chief Human Resources Officer, Univision Communications

LAURA NATHANSON
Executive VP, Revenue & Operations, Disney Advertising Sales

FRANCESCA ORSI
Executive VP and Co-Head of Drama, HBO

ALISON OVERHOLT
VP, Editor-in-Chief, ESPN the Magazine, espnW and The ESPYs, ESPN

JO ANN ROSS
President and Chief Revenue Officer, CBS Corp.

MADHU GOEL SOUTHWORTH
Senior VP, Legal & Business Affairs, AMC and SundanceTV (AMC Networks)

MELISSA TOLCHIN
Senior VP of Partner Marketing, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal

CHRISTINE WHITAKER
Senior VP, Keystone Region, Comcast

MICHELLE WILSON
Co-President, World Wrestling Entertainment

LEIGH WOISARD
Senior VP, Public Affairs, Cox Communications CLASS OF 2018

DARCY ANTONELLIS
CEO, Vubiquity

KERRY BROCKHAGE
Executive VP & Chief Counsel, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal

CHRISTA D’ALIMONTE
Executive VP, General Counsel & Secretary, Viacom

STEPHANIE DRULEY
Senior VP, Event & Studio Production, ESPN

MARIANNE GAMBELLI
President, Ad Sales, Fox News Channel and Fox Business

SARAH GITCHELL
Senior VP, Deputy General Counsel & Chief Counsel – Content Acquisition, Comcast Cable

BETH MAIN
Senior VP, Domestic Network Distribution, HBO

JENNIFER MIRGOROD
Executive VP of Content Distribution & Strategic Partnerships, Turner

DEBRA O’CONNELL
Executive VP, Sales & Marketing Disney/ABC Television Group

ELAINE PAUL
Chief Financial Officer, Strategy & Business Development, Hulu

LORETTA POLK
VP & Associate General Counsel NCTA - The Internet & Television Association

JOSIE THOMAS
Executive VP, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer; CBS Corp. CLASS OF 2017

JANA BENNETT
President, General Manager, History

SANDRA DEWEY
President, TNT and TBS Production and Business Affairs, Head of Studio T, Turner Broadcasting System

LAURA GENTILE
Senior VP, espnW/Women’s Initiatives, ESPN

JESSICA HERRERA-FLANIGAN
Executive VP of Government and Corporate Affairs, Univision Communications Inc.

COLLEEN LANGNER
Senior VP, Marketing Operations, Cox Communications

SUSANNE MCAVOY
Executive VP, Marketing, Creative and Communications, Crown Media Family Networks

JAMIE POWER
Managing Partner, Modi Media

LINDA SCHUPACK
Executive VP of Marketing, AMC and SundanceTV

MYRNA SOTO
Senior VP and Global Chief Information Security Officer, Comcast Corp.

CHRISTINA SPADE
Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer, Showtime Networks

SANDRA STERN
President, Lionsgate Television Group

LISA WILLIAMS-FAUNTROY
Senior VP for Business and Legal Affairs, Discovery Communications CLASS OF 2016

PATRICIA BETRON
Senior VP, Multimedia Sales, ESPN

NICOLE BUIE
VP of Marketing, Cox Media

MEGAN CLARKEN
President, Product Leadership, Nielsen

KAREN GRINTHAL
Senior VP, National Ad Sales, Scripps Networks Interactive

CYNTHIA HOOK
Senior VP, General Auditor and Global Risk Officer, Comcast Corp.

HOLLY JACOBS
Executive VP, U.S. Reality and Syndicated Programming, Sony Pictures Television

PAMELA KAUFMAN
Chief Marketing Officer and President, Consumer Products, Nickelodeon

ARLENE MANOS
President, National Advertising Sales, AMC Networks

STEPHANIE McMAHON
Chief Brand Officer, World Wrestling Entertainment

JILL RATNER
Executive VP, Litigation, Fox Group

MICHELLE RICE
Executive VP, Content Distribution and Marketing, TV One

SAVALLE SIMS
Executive VP, Deputy General Counsel, Discovery Communications

ELLEN STONE
Executive VP, Marketing, Bravo/Oxygen Media CLASS OF 2015

LYNN CHARYTAN
Senior VP of Legal Regulatory Affairs, Senior Deputy General Counsel, Comcast

KATY FERGUSON
Executive VP, Managing Partner, Entertainment, Horizon Media

JENNIFER HIGHTOWER
Senior VP of Law and Policy, General Counsel, Cox Communications

SANDRA HOWE
Senior VP, Global Marketing, Arris

SUSETTE HSIUNG
Executive VP, Network Production, Management and Operations, Disney Channel

SANDRA KAPELL
Executive VP, Human Resources Administration, Cablevision Systems

JUDI LOPEZ
Senior VP, Affiliate Distribution Marketing, NUVOtv and Fuse

SARAH MADIGAN
Executive VP, Content Distribution, Univision Communications

MELISSA MAXFIELD
Senior VP of Federal Government Affairs, Comcast

COURTENEY MONROE
CEO, National Geographic Channels U.S.

TINA PIDGEON
General Counsel Compliance Officer, Senior VP of Government Affairs, General Communication Inc.

JANE RICE
Senior VP, Distribution, A+E Networks

CLAUDIA TERAN
Executive VP, Deputy General Counsel, Fox Networks Group, Fox Sports CLASS OF 2014

SARAH BARNETT
President, SundanceTV

JENNIFER CHUN
Senior VP, Content Acquisition, Time Warner Cable

PATRICIA FILI-KRUSHEL
Chairman, NBCUniversal News Group

BRENDA FREEMAN
Chief Marketing Officer, Animation, Young Adults and Kids’ Media, Turner Broadcasting System

TARA MAITRA
Senior VP, General Manager, Content and Media Sales, TiVo

KIMBERLY MAKI
Corporate VP, Communications, Bright House Networks

JODI MARKLEY
Senior VP, Operations, ESPN

JANET NOVA
Executive VP and Deputy Group General Counsel, 21st Century Fox

JESSICA RODRIGUEZ
Executive VP, Program Scheduling & Promotions, Univision Communications

LISA ROSENBLUM
Executive VP, Government and Public Affairs, Cablevision Systems

KATHRYN ZACHEM
Senior VP, Regulatory, Comcast CLASS OF 2013

JAMIA BIGALOW
Senior VP, Distribution Marketing, Fox Networks

DENISE DENSON
Executive VP, Content Distribution and Marketing, Viacom Media Networks

VIVIANE EISENBERG
Senior VP and Chief Counsel, Programming, Global Marketing & Global Licensing, HBO

IRENE ESTEVES
Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer, Time Warner Cable

TAMARA FRANKLIN
Senior VP, Affiliate Strategy and Business Development, Scripps

Networks Interactive

JACQUELINE HERNANDEZ
Chief Operating Officer, Telemundo Media

AVA JORDHAMO
President, New York, Zenith

NANCY KANTER
Senior VP, Original Programming and GM, Disney Junior Worldwide

MARJORIE KAPLAN
President and GM, Animal Planet/President, Science & Velocity Networks

CATHY KILSTROMSenior VP, Customer Care, Comcast Cable West Division

KIM NORRIS

Executive VP, Emerging Businesses & Data Analytics, Cablevision Media Sales

DONNA SPECIALE
President, Turner Entertainment and Young Adults Ad Sales CLASS OF 2012

JENNIFER BALL
Senior VP, Affiliate Marketing and Distribution, Univision Communications

SHERRY BRENNAN
Senior VP, Distribution Strategy and Development, Fox Networks

JODI BRENNER
Senior VP, Business and Legal Affairs, TV Networks Distribution, NBCUniversal

KAREN DOUGHERTY BUCHHOLZ
VP of Administration, Comcast

MARISSA FREEMAN
Senior VP of Brand Strategy and Marketing Communications, Time Warner Cable

REBECCA GLASHOW
Senior VP, Digital Media Distribution, Discovery Communications

KELLIE GRUTKO
VP of Marketing, Comcast Spotlight

RHONDA HOLT
Senior VP of Media Platform Technologies and Operations, Turner Broadcasting System

LORI LEBAS
Senior VP of Strategy and Business Operations, ESPN

MARY MEDUSKI
Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer, Suddenlink Communications

GEMMA TONER
Senior VP of Marketing and Business Development, Cablevision Systems

MICHELLE VICARY
Executive VP of Programming, Crown Media Networks

DANA ZIMMER
Executive VP, TV Networks Distribution, NBCUniversal CLASS OF 2011

LORI CONKLING
Executive VP, Distribution, National Accounts, Field Sales & Canada, A&E Television Networks

KIMBERLY EDMUNDS
Senior VP, Customer Operations, Cox Communications

STEPHANIE GIBBONS
Executive VP, Marketing and On-Air Promotions, FX

MINDY GROSSMAN
CEO and Director, HSN

JADZ JANUCIK
Senior VP, Association Affairs, NCTA

GRACE KILLELEA
Senior VP, Talent, Comcast

MICHELLE KIM
Group VP and Chief Counsel, Programming, Time Warner Cable

CHRISTINA MILLER
Senior VP, Turner Sports Strategy/Marketing/Programming and Cartoon Network Enterprises, Turner Broadcasting System

STEPHANIE MITCHKO
VP, Interactive Platform, Cablevision Systems

LISA SCHWARTZ
Executive VP, Distribution and Business Development, IFC Entertainment

DIANE TRYNESKI
Senior VP, Broadcast, Studio Operations and Engineering, HBO CLASS OF 2010

JENNIFER CASERTA
Executive VP and General Manager, IFC

JENNIFER DANGAR
Senior VP, Domestic Distribution, Discovery Communications

KRISTINE FAULKNER
VP, Product Development and Management, Cox Communications

MELANI GRIFFITH
Senior VP, Programming and Video Services, Insight Communications

CATHY HETZEL
President, Advanced Media and Information, Rentrak

PEARLENA IGBOKWE
Senior VP, Original Programming, Showtime

DIANA KEREKES
VP, Video Content, Comcast

KATHLEEN MAYO
Executive VP, Consumer Operations, Cablevision Systems

GAIL MacKINNON
Executive VP and Chief Government Relations Officer, Time Warner Cable

SUE NAEGLE
President, HBO Entertainment

TONIA O’CONNOR
Executive VP, Distribution, Sales and Marketing, Univision

RITA TUZON
Executive VP and General Counsel, Fox Networks Group CLASS OF 2009

PEGGY BALLARD
Senior Director, Worldwide Service Provider Marketing, Cisco Systems

ALINA FALCÓN
Executive VP and Operating Manager, Univision

JENNIFER GAISKI
Senior VP, Content Acquisition, Comcast

JOAN GILLMAN
Executive VP and President of Media Sales, Time Warner Cable

KATE JUERGENS
Executive VP of Original Programming and Development, ABC Family

VICKI LINS
Chief Marketing Officer, Canoe Ventures

GWEN MARCUS
Executive VP and General Counsel, Showtime Networks

PATRICIA McCASKILL
Senior VP of Programming, Suddenlink Communications

EILEEN O’NEILL
President and General Manager, TLC

KATHY PAYNE
VP of Programming, Cox Communications

DIANE ROBINA
President, FearNet, Comcast Programming Group CLASS OF 2008

JANICE AROUH
Senior VP, Network Distribution and Service, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel

SUSAN BUNDA
Executive VP, Content and Strategy, CNN Worldwide

JACKIE DE CRINIS
Senior VP of Original Scripted Series Programming, USA Network

CHARLOTTE FIELD
Senior VP, Testing and Operations, Comcast

ROSA GATTI
Senior VP, Corporate Communications and Outreach, ESPN

BROWN JOHNSON
Executive VP and Executive Creative Director, Nickelodeon; Preschool General Manager, Noggin

AMY TYKESON
President and CEO, BendBroadband

SANDY WAX
President, PBS Kids Sprout

MARY WHITE
President, Central Division, Charter Communications

MELINDA WITMER
Executive VP and Chief Programming Officer, Time Warner Cable CLASS OF 2007

COLLEEN ABDOULAH
President, WideOpenWest

CATHY AVGIRIS
Senior VP and General Manager, Comcast Voice Services

DEBBY BEECE
President of Programming and Marketing, Oxygen Media

FRANCES BERWICK
Executive VP of Programming and Production, Bravo Network

NANCY DUBUC
Executive VP and General Manager, The History Channel

MICHELE GANELESS
Executive VP and General Manager, Comedy Central

JILL LUCKETT
Senior VP of Program Network Policy, NCTA

LINDA McMAHON
CEO, World Wrestling Entertainment

MARILYN O’CONNELL
Senior VP of Video Solutions, Verizon Communications

ELOISE SCHMITZ
Senior VP of Strategic Planning, Charter Communications CLASS OF 2006

SHARI ANNE BRILL
VP and Director, Programming, Carat USA

LOUISE HENRY BRYSON
President, Distribution and Affiliate Sales Development, Lifetime Entertainment Services; Executive VP and General Manager, Lifetime Movie Network

CHRISTINE DRIESSEN
Executive VP and CFO, ESPN

PATRICIA GOTTESMAN
Executive VP, Product Management and Marketing, Cablevision Systems

SUE ANN HAMILTON
Executive VP, Programming, Charter Communications

CAROL HEVEY
Executive VP, Operations, Time Warner Cable Carolinas Region

KIM MARTIN
Executive VP and General Manager, WE tv

LORI McFARLING
Senior VP, Distribution, Discovery Communications

CHRISTINA NORMAN
President, MTV

REBECCA SCILINGO
VP, Integration and Deployment, Comcast

SUZANNE SCOTT
Network Executive Producer, Fox News

CATHY WEEDEN
VP and General Manager, Sunshine Network CLASS OF 2005

NOMI BERGMAN
Executive VP, Strategy and Development, Advance/Newhouse Communications

DEBORAH BLACKWELL
Senior VP and General Manager, SoapNet

STEPHANIE CAMPBELL
Executive VP, Programming, DirecTV

LAUREN CORRAO
Senior VP, Original Programming and Head of Development, Comedy Central

LISA GERSH
Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, Oxygen Media

JILL GREENTHAL
Senior Managing Director, Corporate Advisory Services, The Blackstone Group

MICHELE JAMES
Chief Talent Scout and Co-Founder, James and Co.

SUZANNE KEENAN
Senior VP, Customer Service, Comcast

STACEY LYNN KOERNER
Executive VP and Director of Global Research and Planning, Viacom

HARRIET NOVET
VP, Time Warner Cable of New York and New Jersey

SUSAN SWAIN
Executive VP and Co-Chief Operating Officer, C-SPAN

MEREDITH WAGNER
Executive VP, Public Affairs and Corporate Communications, Lifetime Television

PANDIT WRIGHT
Senior Executive VP, Human Resources And Administration, Discovery Communications

LINDA YACCARINO
Executive VP and General Manager, Turner Entertainment Sales and Marketing

LAUREN ZALAZNICK
President, Bravo and Trio, NBCUniversal Cable

JENNY ALONZO
NAMIC President/VP, Creative Services and Production, Lifetime Television

BRIDGET BAKER
Senior VP, Cable Distribution, NBC Cable

ITALIA COMMISSO WEINAND
Senior VP, Programming, Human Resources, Mediacom Communications

LYNNE COSTANTINI
VP, Programming, Time Warner Cable

LEE ANN DALY
Senior VP, Marketing, ESPN

KRISTIN DOLAN
Senior VP, Digital Product Management, Cablevision Systems

ELLEN EAST
VP, Communications and Investor Relations, Cox Communications

BETSY FRANK
Executive VP, Research and Planning, MTV Networks

ANDREA GREENBERG
President, Distribution, Rainbow Sports Networks

DENA KAPLAN
Senior VP, Marketing, GSN

LYNN PICARD
Executive VP and General Manager, Lifetime Television

JESSICA REIF COHEN
First VP, Senior Media and Entertainment Research Analyst, Merrill Lynch

DEBORA WILSON
Chief Operating Officer, The Weather Channel and The Weather Channel Interactive CLASS OF 2003

AMY BANSE
VP, Programming Investments, Comcast

MARY-ELLIS BUNIM
Executive Producer and Co-Founder, Bunim/Murray Productions

MAE DOUGLAS
Senior VP and Chief People Officer, Cox Communications

DANIELLE GELBER
VP, Original Programming, Showtime Networks

PAMELA EULER HALLING
Senior VP, Marketing and Programming, Insight Communications

KATHY JOHNSON
Executive VP, NAMIC

LAUREEN ONG
President, National Geographic Channel

ELLEN SCHNED
Senior VP, National Accounts and Affiliate Marketing, Court TV

LINDA SIMENSKY
Senior VP, Original Animation, Cartoon Network

CAROLYN STRAUSS
Executive VP, Original Programming, HBO

DOMINIQUE TELSON
VP, Original Programming, Showtime Networks

SUSAN WHITING
President and CEO, Nielsen Media Research

CYMA ZARGHAMI
Executive VP and General Manager, Nickelodeon CLASS OF 2002

NICOLE BROWNING
President, Affiliate Sales and Marketing, MTV Networks

SHERITA CAESAR
VP and General Manager, Subscriber Network Services, Scientific Atlanta

JILL CAMPBELL
Operations VP, Cox Communications

MIRANDA CURTIS
President, Liberty Media International

SUSAN MARSHALL
Senior VP, AT&T Broadband

CHRIS MOSELEY
Executive VP, Worldwide Marketing, Crown Media Holdings

SHEILA NEVINS
Executive VP, Original Programming, HBO

ABBE RAVEN
General Manager and Executive VP, The History Channel

PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM
President and CEO, CNBC

BARBARA YORK
Senior Industry Affairs VP and Chief Administrative Officer, NCTA CLASS OF 2001

CHAR BEALES
President/CEO, Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing

MARY PAT BLAKE
Senior VP, Marketing, Charter Communications

ANN CARLSEN
Founder and Chairman, Carlsen Resources

KATHLEEN DORE
President, Bravo Networks

JUDY GIRARD
Senior VP and General Manager, Food Network

YVETTE GORDON
Interactive Technologies Director, SeaChange International

BONNIE HAMMER
Executive VP and General Manager, Sci Fi Channel

KIM KELLY
Executive VP, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Insight Communications

DEBRA LEE
President and Chief Operating Officer, Black Entertainment Television

ANN MONTGOMERY
Senior VP, Operations, Adelphia Communications

DAWN TARNOFSKY-OSTROFF
Executive VP, Entertainment, Lifetime Television

MAGGIE BELLVILLE
Executive Operations VP, Cox Communications

CAROLE BLACK
President and CEO, Lifetime Television

CHRISTIE HEFNER
Chairman and CEO, Playboy Enterprises

MINDY HERMAN
President and CEO, In Demand LLC

BROOKE JOHNSON/DELIA FINE
Executive VP and General Manager; Original Films, Drama, Performing Arts VP, A&E Network

JUDITH McHALE
President and Chief Operating Officer, Discovery Communications

PAM McKISSICK/LUCY HOOD
President and Chief Operating Officer, TV Guide Networks; Senior VP and General Manager, Sneak Prevue

ROSEMARIE NYE
Cable Communications VP, Lucent Technologies

PAT THOMPSON
Senior VP, Daniels and Associates

MAGGIE WILDEROTTER
President and CEO, Wink Communications CLASS OF 1999

BETTY COHEN
President, Cartoon Network

DEBORAH LATHEN
Cable Services Bureau Chief, Federal Communications Commission

GERALDINE LAYBOURNE
Chairman, Oxygen Media

MARGARET LOESCH
President and CEO, Odyssey Network

KATE McENROE
President, American Movie Classics, AMC Networks

JUDY McGRATH
President, MTV Networks

SUSAN PACKARD
Chief Operating Officer, Home & Garden Television

JAN PETERS/JULIE BERG/JUDITH ALLEN
President and CEO; Executive VP and Chief Marketing Officer; Senior VP, Video, MediaOne Group

FRAN SHEA
Acting President, E! Networks

ANNE SWEENEY
President, Disney/ABC Cable Networks

