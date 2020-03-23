The Story Of A Lifetime

Big News stories can dominate the entire news cycle for weeks, months, even years. But very few are as earth-shaking as the coronavirus outbreak, which is dominating the news cycle and changing the way news organizations work.

“We’ve never had to cover as large a global story as the spread of COVID-19 in our lifetimes,” Kimberly Godwin, executive VP of news at CBS News, said.

“This isn’t just a health story,” added Porter Berry, VP and editor-in-chief of Fox News Digital, which has launched new programming and content to cover the outbreak. “It is a story that impacts the economy, the health of the country. There are politics around it. It is disruptive to families. Schools are closing. It touches every piece of life in America and around the world.”

That has translated into intensive, often aroundthe- clock coverage both for broadcast and digital. “Our only focus has been covering this story from all angles,” ABC News VP of newsgathering Wendy Fisher said. In addition to greatly increased coverage on all their shows, they recently aired a 20/20 special report on the virus and Nightline is devoting its entire show to the topic.

Viewers seem to be responding. CBS News reported that ratings for the March 16 airing of the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell grew by 64% versus a week earlier and that Face the Nation on March 15 posted its highest ratings since Jan. 22, 2017.

Digital news offerings for Fox News Digital, Newsy, CBS Digital and others were also reporting rapid growth. “Traffic is surging because people need reliable, timely information,” Christy Tanner, executive VP and general manager of CBS News Digital, said. “Providing a 24/7 live streaming news service [like CBSN] that is available on all platforms and devices … is providing a critical public service, particularly in an era when many cord-cutters don’t even have a TV.”

Viral Workflows

More fundamentally, the story is also transforming the way news organizations operate.

Efforts to keep staff safe and healthy are already changing the look of newscasts, as networks implement social distancing for their on-screen talent. “You can see that on Good Morning America,” and in the fact that correspondents report remotely rather than sitting right next to the anchor, ABC’s Fisher explained.

Social distancing has also become standard practice for CBS, Fox News Channel and other networks. Fox News, for example, has implemented social distancing to reduce the risk of infection on programs like Fox & Friends, The Five and Outnumbered that have multiple anchors. It has also eliminated live audiences.

“We have had to find workarounds for situations we’ve never faced before,” noted Godwin at CBS News, which had to close the CBS Broadcast Center in New York and move productions after some employees tested positive for the virus. “The team has broadcast from kitchens, the street, their home offices and more. Producers are managing live broadcasts from their living rooms. It’s unprecedented and also amazing.”

Other changes could have a longer-term impact on the way news is produced. Digital teams at Fox News, E.W. Scripps-owned Newsy, CBS News and other outlets are already working from home using tools like Skype, Zoom, live streaming from smartphones and other tools to create virtual newsrooms and report stories.

“The great thing about digital is that we can work remotely,” Fox News’s Berry said. “Tools [like Skype] aren’t new, but we can use them more intensively than ever before.”

This also opens up a model for cross-platform news production between divisions and different media that could become even more important in the future, noted executives at both CBS News Digital and Newsy.

Newsy CEO Blake Sabatinelli said his outlet has been helped by its origins as a digital news service. “We had a tremendous digital infrastructure that allowed us to produce news more efficiently that we will be leveraging to expand coverage in the next few months,” he said.

That infrastructure has allowed their digital staff to work remotely while producing a live feed for the cable channel with a reduced staff, he said. “We’ve always been very tech-heavy and that is really helping us now,” he added.

Newsy and CBS News Digital are also relying heavily on alliances they have with local broadcast stations owned by their parent companies. Tanner at CBS News Digital noted that the launch of local feeds of the CBSN streaming service in a number of markets has given them access to local content for their national feed that has greatly strengthened their coverage.

“The local operations are really helping national, streaming and digital,” Tanner said. “We can not only provide national coverage but local feeds of press conferences with governors and mayors that provide essential information to the public.”

For more on the COVID-19 coverage and some of the practical steps networks are taking to protect their staff go to multichannel.com/March23.