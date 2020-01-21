TIA: Industry-Driven 5G Security is Way to Go

Faced with growing government efforts to insure supply chair security, the Telecommunications Industry Association has launched an initiative to create an industry-driven framework.

Senate Bill Would Put $1 Billion-Plus Toward Secure 5G Supply Chain

In the race to 5G, insuring that networks are not compromised by suspect technology, most notably from Chinese telecoms like ZTE and Huawei, has become a major focus of both the Trump Administration and Congress.

TIA, whose members include ZTE, argues that industry-led programs are the only way to build a secure global network, and TIA is in the best position to lead that effort.

TIA also released a paper arguing " an industry-led approach can respond and adapt more quickly to changing technology, market needs, and new threats than government regulations, while maintaining innovation, competition and economic growth."

TIA said that at its Mobile World Congress Feb. 26 it will be convening leaders including FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, Ambassador Robert L. Strayer, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Cyber and International Communications and Information Policy at the U.S. Department of State, James Gowen, Vice President of Supply Chain Operations and Chief Sustainability Officer for Verizon, and Amit Dhingra, Vice President of Global Services Delivery for Nokia.

They will be talking about supply chain security in a 5G world.