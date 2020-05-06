TiVo Stream 4K Finally Hits Market

TiVo has finally streeted its new streaming dongle, the TiVo Stream 4K, a few days late following earlier announced April launch plans.

The Android TV-based device is available directly from TiVo for an introductory price of $49.99, on par with 4K-capable devices from OTT device leaders Roku and Amazon. The new TiVo dongle, which also supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, will revert to a regular price of $70 later this month after a promotion expires. TiVo is also offering Stream 4K purchasers seven days free of virtual MVPD service Sling TV.

Also read: TiVo Stream 4K to Arrive ‘In the Next Few Weeks’

The TiVo Stream 4K dongle connects to a television via HDMI interface and is controlled with a remote that’s configured as a smaller version of TiVo’s classic peanut-shaped DVR remote.

Visit Next TV to read more stories like this one.

It supports all the major apps—Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video—that are available in the Google Play Store. Android TV also makes Google Assistant voice search native to the device.

TiVo is pivoting from its traditional roots as a DVR company to play in the maturing OTT device market. The company believes its $100 million investment in search and recommendation technology will catch it up quick in a market it’s late in arriving to.

“This is a product built for the streaming wars. It’s built to bring all that content together,” said TiVo chief revenue officer Matt Milne, speaking at a virtual event conducted by Next TV parent company Future Media last week.