TLC Sets September Return Dates for ‘Little People, Big World,’ ‘Sweet Home Sextuplets’

New episodes for two of TLC’s most popular series,, Little People, Big World and Sweet Home Sextuplets will return on Sept. 29, the network announced Wednesday.

'Sweet Home Sextuplets'

Little People, Big World will continue its 14th season with Amy preparing to move off her farm for good, while Zach and Tori deal with the joys and challenges of parenthood, said the network. The new episodes also offer a glimpse into how the Roloff’s world is impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, from a quarantine birthday party to the stress of moving in the middle of a pandemic.

Also launching Sept. 29 is the third season continuation of Sweet Home Sextuplets, which follows the Waldrops as they downsize to a snug mobile home while their house undergoes renovations, said the network.

In addition, the network will launch a new season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life on Nov. 10, which follows the newly engaged Whitney and Chase as they navigate a long-distance relationship complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, said network officials.