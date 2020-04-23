Quibi’s Top Marketing Exec, Imbres, Leaves Company

Megan Imbres, head of brand and marketing for Quibi, has left the company.

“Now that we are on the other side of launch, I’ve made the very hard decision to leave Quibi,” Imbres stated in a company memo intercepted by Variety. “It feels like an opportune time of transition where I can take some time to identify my next challenge. … I feel privileged to have been at the front lines of the innovation of entertainment.”

In a statement about Imbres’ departure, a Quibi spokeswoman said, “Megan played an important leadership role in the development of Quibi’s unique brand. She helped build an all-star content and brand marketing team that is well-equipped to transition Quibi from pre-launch to launch. We wish her all the best in her next endeavor.”

By most accounts, Quibi has had a rough launch. The streaming startup hasn’t released sign-up data since its April 6 launch, but the latest app download figures from mobile app business tracking firm App Annie rank the Quibi app 97th among iOS downloads.

The situation is slightly better for Quibi in the Google Play Store on Android, where the app ranks 35th. But it still trails Netflix, Disney Plus and other streaming apps that have had much more time to saturate themselves into the marketplace.

Notably, Quibi is offering its $4.99 base service for free for 90 days. And T-Mobile is giving the mobile-first streaming platform to unlimited data users for free for one year.

According to Imbres’ LinkedIn profile, she served as head of product creative for Netflix from June 2017 - March 2019. She’d been with Quibi for about a year.