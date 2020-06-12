‘Total Bellas’ Renewed for Sixth Season by E!

Total Bellas, E!'s series following wrestling sisters Nikki and Brie Bella, has been renewed for a sixth season, the NBCUniversal cable network said.

Season five concluded Thursday. New episodes are expected to premiere this fall.

E! Said the fifth season has averaged nearly 1 million viewers, up 10% from last season. It ranked among the top 10 primetime shows on cable among women 18 to 49, women 18 to 34 and people 18 to 34.

Total Bellas is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions with Gil Goldschein, Andrea Metz and Farnaz Farjam Chazan serving as executive producers for Bunim/Murray Productions. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella also serve as executive producers.