Trump Administration Proposes New Vertical Merger Guidelines

The Trump Administration is seeking comment on proposed new guidelines for vetting the competitive effects of vertical mergers--say, between a content producer and distributor.

The guidelines were produced by the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission, which together divvy up reviews of mergers for potential anticompetitive effects, both unilateral and coordinated, like foreclosing rivals and raising their costs and access to sensitive info.

Stakeholders, including the public, will have 30 days to comment on the guidelines.

Makan Delrahim

“While many vertical mergers are competitively beneficial or neutral, both the Department and the Federal Trade Commission have recognized for over 25 years that some vertical transactions can raise serious concern,” said Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim, who heads Justice's antitrust division. “The revised draft guidelines are based on new economic understandings and the agencies’ experience over the past several decades and better reflect the agencies’ actual practice in evaluating proposed vertical mergers. Once finalized, the Vertical Merger Guidelines will provide more clarity and transparency on how we review vertical transactions. I look forward to receiving comments on these draft guidelines and working with the Federal Trade Commission in finalizing them.”

He said the approach to vertical mergers has changed "substantially" since they were issued in 1984.

How a court viewed the potential harms of a vertical merger in upholding the AT&T-Time Warner merger was a big issue in that court case, which Delrahim and Justice had challenged as anticompetitive, which had been characterized as the first such challenge to a vertical merger in 40 years, though Delrahim disputed that.

Delrahim said while there was agreement that vertical mergers generally don't have the same issues as horizontal, that didn't mean they were per se legal.