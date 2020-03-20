Trump Calls NBC Reporter 'Terrible'

President Donald Trump got particularly exercised with an NBC reporter at the daily coronavirus briefing Friday (March 20), then took off on the media.

Asked by NBC News’ Peter Alexander whether the President's positive spin on efforts to produce vaccines was giving people false hope, the President said no. When Alexander asked what he would say to the millions of Americans scared by the death toll and infection numbers, Trump shot back: "I say that you are a terrible reporter, that's what I say."

He called it a "nasty" question and a "bad signal" to put out to the American people. He said the American people "are looking for answers and they're looking for hope."

But the President wasn't done.

"You're doing sensationalism, and the same with NBC and Con-cast, for whom you work--I don't call it Comcast, I call it Con-cast," the President added for clarification. Let me just tell you something. That's really bad reporting and you ought to get back to reporting instead of sensationalism."

Asked by another reporter whether a wartime President "going off" on Alexander or Comcast/NBC was appropriate, Trump said "I do, because I think Peter is not a good journalist when it comes to fairness."

Trump said the country has to understand that there is both great journalism and fake news. He said he "hears it all, sees it all, and understands it all."

"When someone does a story on TV and I know it's fake, I call Peter out and I call other people out," said the President. "This is a time to come together, but it's harder when we have dishonest journalists."

He said he thought journalism was an important profession, and that he even cherished it. "When people are dishonest they truly do hurt our country," he said.