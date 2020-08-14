Trump Calls on Syria to Free American Journalist

Austin Tice

President Trump is calling on Syria to release imprisoned journalist Austin Tice, calling it a priority for the Administration. That comes on the eighth anniversary of Tice's disappearance.

Tice is a freelance journalist who has been reportedly held in Syria since Aug. 14, 2012.

Tice had filed on the Syrian conflict for a number of news outlets, including The Washington Post, CBS and Al-Jazeera English. He has been unaccounted for since then. At the time, The Washington Post blogged about Tice Facebook entry explaining why he would risk his life to tell the story of the conflict in Syria, which regularly makes the Committee to Protect Journalists' list of countries most dangerous for journalists.

"Today marks the eighth anniversary of the kidnapping of United States citizen Austin Tice, a journalist and veteran officer of the United States Marine Corps," said the president in a statement. "Earlier this year, I asked the government of Syria to work with us to find and return Austin. I am again calling on Syria to help us bring him home.

"There is no higher priority in my Administration than the recovery and return of Americans missing abroad. The Tice family deserves answers. We stand with the Tice family and will not rest until we bring Austin home."