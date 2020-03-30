Trump Extends Cybersecurity National Emergency

President Donald Trump has extended the executive order declaring the country to be in a state of national emergency due to cyber threats.

The order was first issued April 1, 2015, by President Barack Obama, to deal with the "unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States constituted by the increasing prevalence and severity of malicious cyber‑enabled activities originating from, or directed by persons located, in whole or in substantial part, outside the United States." It was expanded in December 2016 and President Trump added to it in 2017.

Those turned out to include foreign election meddling that continues to this day, according to government officials and news reports, though that meddling has been downplayed by the current President.

The White House said Monday (March 30) that "cyber-inabled activities" continue to pose an extraordinary threat to national security, foreign policy and the economy, which currently needs no more downward pressure.

The renewal of the order is for a year.