Trump Favors Fox Big Time in Live-Tweets

An overwhelming majority of President Donald Trump's live tweets about news network programming in 2019 were in response to news he saw on Fox.

That is according to a study by Media Matters for America, the liberal watchdog group, which said that of his 681 live tweets about networks he was apparently watching, 559 were about Fox News, 98 about Fox Business, and only 24 for all the other networks combined.

Those 657 Fox-related tweets constituted 9.5% of all his tweets for the year, an average of almost two live tweets about Fox per day.

His highest one-day total of live Fox tweets was 10, which was Dec. 18, the day he was impeached by the House. December was also his highest-volume Fox live tweet month of the year with 97. Of his Fox live tweets, almost half (45%) were about either Russia or Ukraine.

The President is a big fan of Fox's Fox & Friends morning show and his tweets reflected that, with 206, more than three times any other program.