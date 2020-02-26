Trump: Media Playing Up Coronavirus to Make Him Look Bad

President Trump Wednesday accused the media of using their reporting on the coronavirus to make him look bad in support of his Democratic opponents, slammed suggestions in the media that Joe Biden did better in Tuesday's televised debate, and suggested CBS should not have run a campaign ad for Michael Bloomberg during that debate.

That came in tweets Wednesday (Feb. 26) in which he went out of his way to associate Comcast with MSNBC (which he called "MSDNC" as a way to suggest the news net was in league with Democrats).

CBS did notably have a long, split-screen, commercial for Bloomberg that continued to show the debate stage on the other side of the screen. A spokesperson for the network was not available at press time to comment on the President's tweet or its debate ad policy.