Trump Nominates New FCC Inspector General

President Trump has signaled his plan to name John Chase Johnson to serve as inspector general of the FCC. Current FCC inspector general David Hunt has served in that post since January 2011.

The President signaled to Congress Wednesday (Jan. 8) that he would be submitting Chase's nomination, which must be confirmed by the Senate.

Johnson is currently an attorney in the commercial litigation and government contracts groups of D.C. law firm Covington & Burling.

Before joining the firm, Johnson was in the Marine Corps including deployment in Afghanistan, a point the White House made in announcing the nomination.

Johnson remains a military judge and a major in the Marine Corps Reserves.

An FCC spokesperson was not available to comment on the nomination.