Trump Nominates O'Rielly to New FCC Term

FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly

President Donald Trump has nominated FCC commissioner Michael O'Rielly for a new, five-year term.

O'Rielly's term expired at the end of June 2019, but commissioners can continue to serve until the close of the next Congress.

The new term would start July 1, 2019.

“NAB strongly supports the renomination of Mike O’Rielly to the FCC," said National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith. "Without question, Commissioner O’Rielly has served in this position with class, integrity and distinction. On a personal note, I’ve known Mike since his days as a Capitol Hill staffer, and I am so pleased with this reappointment. I urge my former colleagues in the Senate to swiftly confirm him.”

O'Rielly is a deregulatory conservative who favors lifting media ownership rules given the rise of competition from cable and broadband and satellite, and was instrumental in loosening KidVid regs on TV stations.

“Charter congratulates Commissioner Michael O’Rielly on his re-nomination to the Federal Communications Commission," the company said in a statement. "Commissioner O’Rielly understands the important role that connectivity plays in the lives of all Americans and has worked to promote a regulatory environment that fosters the expansion of broadband networks. Throughout his years at the FCC, Commissioner O’Rielly has been a strong advocate for a balanced approach to U.S. spectrum policy that recognizes the need for licensed and unlicensed spectrum, which is evident in his work to establish rules for the upcoming CBRS auction and his support for opening the 5.9 and 6 GHz bands for unlicensed use. We look forward to continuing to work with Commissioner O’Rielly in the years to come.”