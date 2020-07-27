Trump Officially Seeks FCC Help in Regulating Edge

As the President mandated back in May, the Commerce Department has petitioned the FCC to clarify the circumstances under which social media platforms can be regulated over their treatment of third-party content given their general legal immunity.

That filing was at the direction of President Donald Trump's May 28 executive order, an attempt to prevent what the President and other Republicans have called suppression of conservative speech by Silicon Valley.

"Social media and its growing dominance present troubling questions on how to preserve First Amendment ideals and promote diversity of voices in modern communications technology," said the NTIA petition. "Social media’s power stems in part from the legal immunities granted by the Communications Decency Act of 1996." Adding: "[L]arge online platforms appear to engage in selective censorship that is harming our national discourse."

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, who has welcomed the petition and says Big Tech needs regulating, even got a mention in the petition. "Commissioner Brendan Carr has remarked, “there’s no question that [large social media platforms] are engaging in editorial conduct, that these are not neutral platforms.”

As to the FCC's authority to regulate internet content, which has always been a thorny issue, the petition sees it clearly: "[T]he Communications Act (Act) [in sec. 201(b)] empowers the Commission to 'prescribe such rules and regulations as may be necessary in the public interest to carry out this chapter. Under this authority, the FCC should promulgate rules to resolve ambiguities in Section 230," it says. The fact that Sec. 230 was added after 201(b) is immaterial, says NTIA, adding: "Neither section 230’s text, nor any speck of legislative history, suggests any congressional intent to preclude the Commission’s implementation."

“Many Americans rely on online platforms to stay informed and connected, sharing their thoughts and ideas on issues important to them, which can oftentimes lead to free and open debate around public policies and upcoming elections,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in a statement. “It has long been the policy of the United States to foster a robust marketplace of ideas on the Internet and the free flow of information around the world. President Trump is committed to protecting the rights of all Americans to express their views and not face unjustified restrictions or selective censorship from a handful of powerful companies.”

The order made no secret of the President's goal, which was to get at alleged anticonservative bias online. "When large, powerful social media companies censor opinions with which they disagree, they exercise a dangerous power. They cease functioning as passive bulletin boards, and ought to be viewed and treated as content creators.... We must seek transparency and accountability from online platforms," the order said.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has told Congress that he understands the concerns about Silicon Valley's liberal bias, but says he does not think it is systemic, and certainly not at his company.

The petition, filed by the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, the President's chief telecommunications policy adviser, is directed at Sec. 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides websites like Facebook and Google immunity from civil liability for most of the third-party content they host on their sites.

Republicans argue that some social media platforms have exploited that immunity to quell speech they disagree with.

NTIA's petition says the FCC should "use its authorities to clarify ambiguities in section 230 so as to make its interpretation appropriate to the current internet marketplace and provide clearer guidance to courts, platforms, and users."

NTIA urges the FCC to promulgate rules addressing the following points:

1. "Clarify the relationship between subsections (c)(1) and (c)(2), lest they be read and applied in a manner that renders (c)(2) superfluous as some courts appear to be doing.

2. "Specify that Section 230(c)(1) has no application to any interactive computer service’s decision, agreement, or action to restrict access to or availability of material provided by another information content provider or to bar any information content provider from using an interactive computer service.

3. "Provide clearer guidance to courts, platforms, and users, on what content falls within (c)(2) immunity, particularly section 230(c)(2)’s “otherwise objectionable” language and its requirement that all removals be done in “good faith.”

4. "Specify that 'responsible, in whole or in part, for the creation or development of information' in the definition of 'information content provider,' includes editorial decisions that modify or alter content, including but not limited to substantively contributing to, commenting upon, editorializing about, or presenting with a discernible viewpoint content provided by another information content provider."

5). "Mandate disclosure for internet transparency similar to that required of other internet companies, such as broadband service providers."

Subparagraph (C)(2)(A) is the part of the act that "provides immunity from civil liabilities for information service providers that remove or restrict content from their services" they deem "obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable, whether or not such material is constitutionally protected," as long as they act "in good faith" in this action."

Hill and FCC Democrats have warned the FCC to steer clear of the petition. For his part, FCC chairman Ajit Pai has said that the FCC would seriously review any petition by the Commerce Department for action on social media regulation.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr was all for the FCC jumping into the social media regulation issue. "President Trump’s Executive Order on Online Censorship is welcome news!," he tweeted back in May. "I look forward to receiving the Administration’s petition for rulemaking and taking action."

"The FCC shouldn’t take this bait," said Rosenworcel of the petition's filing. "While social media can be frustrating, turning this agency into the President's speech police is not the answer. If we honor the Constitution, we will reject this petition immediately.”

"Like most petitions for rulemaking filed with the FCC, this one is unlikely to be granted and certainly not in the form submitted," said Andrew Jay Schwartzman, senior counselor, Benton Institute for Broadband & Society. "The FCC has no authority to interpret Section 230, and even if it did, the rule that Trump wants is utterly incompatible with the plain language of the statute.

"Even though this petition is going nowhere, its mere existence violates the First Amendment. It is a transparent attempt to intimidate social media platforms into advancing Trump’s agenda."