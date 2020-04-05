Trump Puts WWE in Major League Conversation

The White House clearly recognizes professional wrestling as a body slamming, turnbuckle-buckling force to be reckoned with.

In a telephone call with what the White House characterized as "commissoners of major league sports," the President included Vince McMahon, president of WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

That was alongside Gary Bettman, commissioner of the NHL, Cathy Engelber, commissioner of the WNBA, Roger Goodell, commissioner of the NFL, Jay Monahan, commissioner of the PGA, Adam Silver , commissioner of the NBA and others.

According to the White House, Trump discussed the league's approaches to the "all-America" response to COVID-19, while the commissioners "thanked President Trump for his national leadership and for his interest in the sports industry."

Trump's relationship with McMahon dates back to at least the 1980's, when Wrestlemania was held in Atlantic City. Trump even once helped shave McMahon's head as part of a Wrestlemania stunt.

According to reports, Trump told the NFL in the call he hoped it would start its season on time. No word on whether he pushed WWE to get those big bodies back in the squared circle.