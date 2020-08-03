Trump Rescinds O’Reilly Nomination at FCC

Michael O’Rielly’s renomination as an FCC commissioner was rescinded by President Trump Monday, according to published reports.

O’Reilly was originally nominated to the FCC by President Barack Obama and was sworn in November 2013. He was sworn into a second term in 2015. His term expired in June.

Trump had renominated O'Rielly in March.

O'Rielly is a conservative who generally favors deregulation, including of ISPs and lifting media ownership rules given the rise of competition from cable and broadband and satellite, and was instrumental in loosening KidVid regs on TV stations.

The renomination of O’Rielly for another term was reportedly put on hold in July by Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) because of the FCC’s decision to allow Ligado Networks to deploy a lower-power national mobile broadband network.