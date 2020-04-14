Trump Talks to Telecom, Tech Execs About Reopening Economy

President Donald Trump said he would be talking with CEOs from top companies and sectors for their input on how to reopen the economy, citing a number of familiar names in the extensive list.

During the daily COVID-19 briefing Tuesday (April 14), the President said that plans to "reopen the country" were "close to being finalized."

The execs being polled include from Liberty ("the legendary John Malone") and Comcast (Brian Roberts), as well as Verizon, Charter, and T-Mobile. And while the President has been critical of Comcast, he thanked Roberts and Malone and the others.

On the tech side, he said that would include Apple, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Facebook, IBM, Intel, Qualcomm, Broadcom, and Cisco.

And while Trump has had tough things to say about Silicon Valley, he called tech companies "incredible companies" that nobody else could catch.