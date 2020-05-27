Trump Threatens to 'Shut Down' Social Media

Cites Twitter labeling of his tweets, YouTube deletion of language on CCP
President Trump was using Twitter to threaten Twitter, as well as social media platforms generally Wednesday (May 27) after Twitter questioned the veracity of his tweets about mail-in ballots and linked to information about those ballots. 

He even threatened to "close them down" over perceived anti-conservative bias. 

Late Tuesday he tweeted his displeasure at the Twitter labeling: 

He continued the pushback in a pair of tweets Wednesday morning (May 27):

The President also retweeted reports that YouTube had censored speech critical of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

He appended yet another social media warning to a tweet on yet another tweet attacking mail-in ballots as a way for his opponents to cheat him out of the upcoming presidential election, adding: "Likewise, Social Media [CQ]. Clean up your act, NOW!!!!." 

