Trump Tweets Attack on Retiring Stephenson

President Donald Trump took time out of his day to tweet an attack on the retiring AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson.

He suggested the door should not hit him on the way out.

The Trump Justice Department attempted to block the merger of AT&T and CNN owner Time Warner and the President has targeted CNN for his mainstream media tweet scorn arguably more than any other news network. He also verbally excoriated a CNN reporter and attacked the network after she persistently asked him a question he did not want to respond to.