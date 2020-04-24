Trump Tweets Attack on Retiring Stephenson

Said AT&T CEO should leave ASAP
President Donald Trump took time out of his day to tweet an attack on the retiring AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson. 

He suggested the door should not hit him on the way out. 

The Trump Justice Department attempted to block the merger of AT&T and CNN owner Time Warner and the President has targeted CNN for his mainstream media tweet scorn arguably more than any other news network. He also verbally excoriated a CNN reporter and attacked the network after she persistently asked him a question he did not want to respond to.

