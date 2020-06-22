Trump's Reported Visa Suspension Draws High-Tech 'Boos'

Computer companies says excluded bright minds will innovate for others

High tech companies are criticizing President Donald Trump's reported plans to suspend visas for, among others, highly skilled foreign workers.

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) called the suspension "extremely disappointing."

Cinnamon Rogers, EVP for public advocacy, said the move could have lasting economic consequences.

The President reportedly believes that with so many American's out of work, the country should not be allowing foreign workers into that job pool, at least at the moment.

Rogers said that H-1B visa program does not supplant American workers, but "instead help ensure U.S. innovation and economic growth." She said making it tougher for bright minds to come here "only benefits our competitors abroad who will attract their talents to build and develop cutting-edge, job-creating goods and services."