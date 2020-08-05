TruTV Renews ‘Tacoma FD’

TruTV has picked up a third season of its comedy series Tacoma FD, part of several programming announcements the network made Wednesday during WarnerMedia’s TCA virtual press tour event.

The series, which stars Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, will return with a 13-episode third season, said the network. The show’s second season to date has reached some 11 million viewers, said truTV.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the work this team has achieved season after season” said Brett Weitz, General Manager of TBS, TNT, and truTV in a statement. “With Tacoma FD’s fanbase continuing to grow, the show is a huge success story for us, and we can’t wait to see what kind of Station 24 shenanigans Kevin, Steve, and the incredible cast come up with next.”

The network also announced an expansion of its Impractical Jokers franchise across WarnerMedia’s cable and streaming platforms.

Along with resuming production on season nine of the comedy series, the company has ordered a third season of TBS’s The Misery Index -- which features the stars of Impractical Jokers -- and has set a Sept. 1 date for the premiere of Impractical Jokers: The Movie on streaming service HBO Max.

“The Impractical Jokers franchise continues to deliver each and every time,” said Weitz. “The plan is continue to grow their business from an incredibly solid foundation and deliver to a passionate fanbase that’s second to none.”