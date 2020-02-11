TVS Launching Free TV Streaming Service

Company to produce 500 new shows per year

The TVS Television Network, founded in 1960, said it is launching a free streaming service with 12 channels on www.watchyour.tv.

The service will start with classic TV shows and movies, but the company said it plans to produce 500 new shows per year from its studios in the Philadelphia area.

Ed Berliner, John Daly, Randy Rauch and Maricela Cornejo have been signed as TVS national personalities.

The ad supported network, has a lineup that includes Bonanza, Andy Griffith, Robin Hood, Jim Bowie, Petticoat Junction, Green Acres, Dobie Gillis, My Favorite Martian, Sea Hunt, Peter Gunn, Checkmate, Beverly Hillbillies, Ozzie and Harriet and Dick Van Dyke.