USA Network Orders Season Four of ‘The Sinner’

USA Network has ordered season four of drama The Sinner, which is slated to return in 2021. Bill Pullman reprises his role as Detective Harry Ambrose. Derek Simonds returns as showrunner and executive producer. Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple and Charlie Gogolak also executive produce.

'The Sinner' USA Network

UCP produces The Sinner. Each season sees Ambrose dig into an intriguing local crime investigation. Biel starred in season one.

“The Sinner has struck a chord with audiences with its signature ‘whydunnit’ style,” said Chris McCumber, president, USA Network & Syfy. “In season four, we’re excited to dig even deeper into the psyche of Bill Pullman’s beloved Detective Ambrose character, while introducing our audience to a compelling, completely new mystery.”