USTelecom Funds Ad Pushing Hill to Fund Broadband

USTelecom has bought issue ad time in the D.C. market to push for congressional funding for broadband.

Legislators have proposed billions for broadband buildouts in COVID-19 aid packages, citing the need for online learning and remote healthcare and the ability to work from home, which means closing the digital divide given that a broadband connection is increasingly a prerequisite for full participation in a pandemic-altered society.

The ad also comes as USTelecom member AT&T publicly called this week for direct congressional funding of Universal Service Fund, the FCC program that subsidizes advanced telecommunications--increasingly that means broadband--for low-income residents, hard-to-reach and uneconomical to serve places, and schools and libraries.

According to a copy of the contract with TEGNA's WUSA-TV Washington, the $30,000 spot in CBS' Face the Nation will be a "Call to action: Get congress to invest in broadband connection for Americans."

The ad flight is scheduled to start July 27 and run through Aug. 2.