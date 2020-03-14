Verizon Closing Some Retail Stores During Pandemic

Verizon said Saturday it would be shuttering some of its retail stores and has implemented a "work from home" strategy to encourage the social distancing that is one weapon against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

[B]alancing our employees’ safety against the need to continue to support critical services and infrastructure is paramount," said Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg.

Some legislators calling for ISP actions have been particularly focused on making sure students have access to broadband given that millions will not be returning to classrooms next week and instead will be relying on distance learning.

Verizon said it is tripling its monthly data allowance for schools and committing $10 million to nonprofits to support students and first responders.

A verizon spokesman was not available to comment on how many stores would be closing.