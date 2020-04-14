Verizon Donating $10M Ad Time For COVID-19 Mental Health

Verizon Media is donating $10 million in ad time to COVID-19-related mental health awareness.

Verizon Media includes Yahoo, HuffPost and TechCrunch, as well as third-party properties.

Verizon will also provide creative services and management to support mental and public health response efforts by a number of organizations to address the virus. including efforts by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control.

Related: For Latest in COVID-19 Impact on Industry

The ad time "will be used to raise awareness and mobilize resources, deepening Verizon Media’s longstanding commitment to supporting the health of the global community at large."

"Our ad inventory reaches hundreds of millions of people as they come to us on a daily basis for trusted news and information during this difficult time," said Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Verizon Media. "By partnering with these incredible organizations, we can make a difference in the well-being of our community and society.”

Verizon will donate the services of its ad technology team to build the campaigns for partner organizations